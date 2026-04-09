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Berlin Protests Israel's Death Penalty Law for Palestinian Prisoners
(MENAFN) Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Berlin on Wednesday, rallying against a proposed Israeli law that would institute capital punishment for Palestinian prisoners, as demonstrators simultaneously decried the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Crowds converged on Alexanderplatz, filling the iconic square with Palestinian flags and placards bearing messages including "Stop the genocide" and "Free Palestinian prisoners," alongside images of Al-Aqsa Mosque. In a striking moment, participants staged a symbolic reenactment depicting Palestinian prisoners being marched to execution — a theatrical display underscoring the gravity of their grievances.
Beyond the death penalty legislation, demonstrators broadened their condemnation to encompass Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon, and directed sharp criticism at Germany for continuing to supply arms to Israel. The demonstration, conducted under heightened security, concluded without incident.
The protest follows a contentious vote on March 30, in which the Israeli parliament passed the death penalty bill 62 to 48, with one abstention — a result that triggered celebrations among right-wing factions. The legislation targets individuals convicted of deliberately killing Israelis and could place as many as 117 prisoners currently serving life sentences in its crosshairs.
The broader detention picture adds further urgency to protesters' demands. According to Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations, more than 9,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons — among them 350 children and 73 women — where detainees reportedly endure abuse, starvation, and systematic denial of medical care.
Crowds converged on Alexanderplatz, filling the iconic square with Palestinian flags and placards bearing messages including "Stop the genocide" and "Free Palestinian prisoners," alongside images of Al-Aqsa Mosque. In a striking moment, participants staged a symbolic reenactment depicting Palestinian prisoners being marched to execution — a theatrical display underscoring the gravity of their grievances.
Beyond the death penalty legislation, demonstrators broadened their condemnation to encompass Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon, and directed sharp criticism at Germany for continuing to supply arms to Israel. The demonstration, conducted under heightened security, concluded without incident.
The protest follows a contentious vote on March 30, in which the Israeli parliament passed the death penalty bill 62 to 48, with one abstention — a result that triggered celebrations among right-wing factions. The legislation targets individuals convicted of deliberately killing Israelis and could place as many as 117 prisoners currently serving life sentences in its crosshairs.
The broader detention picture adds further urgency to protesters' demands. According to Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations, more than 9,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons — among them 350 children and 73 women — where detainees reportedly endure abuse, starvation, and systematic denial of medical care.
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