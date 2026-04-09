2021 Nandigram Result Will Be Replicated This Time In Entire Bengal, Especially Bhabanipur: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) The 2021 electoral results of Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district of West Bengal will be replicated this time in the entire state, especially Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, the Prime Minister said on Thursday.

“East Midnapore, especially Nandigram, in 2021, first proved that change is possible in West Bengal. The body language of the people of West Bengal this time is a signal that the results at Nandigram in 2021 will be replicated in the entire West Bengal, especially Bhabanipur,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at Nandigram-adjacent Haldia in East Midnapore district.

In 2021, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, got elected, defeating the then Trinamool Congress candidate and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Later, she got elected from Bhabanipur in a by-election and retained her chair as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.

This time, Adhikari is contesting simultaneously from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, and at Bhabanipur, he is pitted against the Chief Minister.

Addressing the rally at Haldia, the Prime Minister also said that because of the“cruel” Trinamool Congress-led state government, West Bengal is constantly going backwards, especially when the rest of the country is moving ahead.

“Several industrial units in Haldia, once a thriving industrial belt in the state, have shut shops during the current regime. But this time the wind of change is blowing in West Bengal, and there will surely be a change in West Bengal this time,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal after the elections later this month, there will be a definite strategy to generate employment for the youths in the state by organising regular Rozgar Mela (Employment Fair) as is done in other BJP-ruled states.

“Only a double-engine government of the BJP is necessary to take West Bengal forward,” PM Modi said.

At the same time, he added, the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented in the state if the BJP comes to power in the state.

He also said that the BJP in West Bengal will be operating strictly by the Constitutional provisions, where each citizen will be delivered the services they are eligible for, and also their democratic rights will be protected.

According to him, the only issue that makes the Trinamool Congress ineligible to be in power anymore is the pathetic condition of women's safety in West Bengal.“Here, a woman doctor is not safe within the hospital where she is working. If any girl gets admitted to a law college to become a future advocate, she is tortured within her educational institution. The women of West Bengal want a respite from such a situation,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that one of the most important agendas of the BJP is to free the state of illegal infiltrators and, at the same time, guarantee citizenship for religious refugees.