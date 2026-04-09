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France Plans Major Boost to Defense Budget by 2030
(MENAFN) France is preparing a significant increase in military spending over the coming years, with plans to allocate an additional €36 billion (about $39 billion) to its defense budget by the end of the decade, according to reports citing a proposal introduced Wednesday by the Defense Ministry.
"Our armed forces are capable of facing a major engagement at an uncertain time horizon," said Catherine Vautrin, minister of the armed forces and veterans, adding that the update aims to strengthen both operational readiness and national sovereignty.
Under the outlined multi-year military framework for 2024–2030, defense expenditures are set to rise steadily, reaching €57.1 billion (around $62 billion) in 2026 and climbing further to €76.3 billion (approximately $83 billion) by 2030.
The plan prioritizes investments in military hardware, ammunition supplies, unmanned systems, and reserve forces, while also enhancing capabilities across land, naval, aerial, space, and cyber sectors. It maintains a focus on both nuclear deterrence and traditional military strength.
As part of the expansion, the number of reservists is projected to grow to 50,000 by 2030, complementing an active-duty force of 275,000 personnel.
Vautrin also emphasized that the strategy is designed to prepare troops for deployment in challenging and extreme conditions, while reinforcing the country’s independence in defense-related industry and technology.
"Our armed forces are capable of facing a major engagement at an uncertain time horizon," said Catherine Vautrin, minister of the armed forces and veterans, adding that the update aims to strengthen both operational readiness and national sovereignty.
Under the outlined multi-year military framework for 2024–2030, defense expenditures are set to rise steadily, reaching €57.1 billion (around $62 billion) in 2026 and climbing further to €76.3 billion (approximately $83 billion) by 2030.
The plan prioritizes investments in military hardware, ammunition supplies, unmanned systems, and reserve forces, while also enhancing capabilities across land, naval, aerial, space, and cyber sectors. It maintains a focus on both nuclear deterrence and traditional military strength.
As part of the expansion, the number of reservists is projected to grow to 50,000 by 2030, complementing an active-duty force of 275,000 personnel.
Vautrin also emphasized that the strategy is designed to prepare troops for deployment in challenging and extreme conditions, while reinforcing the country’s independence in defense-related industry and technology.
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