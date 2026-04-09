MAKTEK Eurasia 2026 Shapes International Industry With The“Türkiye Is The Key” Vision

Istanbul - MAKTEK Eurasia 2026 will be held at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul from 28 September to 3 October 2026, bringing together manufacturers, technology suppliers and trade delegations from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia.

Organised by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. in cooperation with the Machine Tools Industrialists and Business Association (TİAD) and supported by Turkish Machine Manufacturers Association (MİB) and the Turkish Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye, the event is framed around the theme“Türkiye is Key”, reflecting the ambition to position the country as a regional production and logistics hub at a time of shifting global manufacturing patterns.

Cost pressures reshape production decisions

European manufacturers continue to face elevated energy and labour costs. EU industrial production has shown uneven recovery across 2024 and 2025.

These pressures have accelerated supply chain diversification and nearshoring strategies. Companies are reassessing exposure to long-distance logistics routes and geopolitical risk in Asia, while seeking locations offering customs integration with the EU, established industrial infrastructure and competitive operating costs.

Türkiye, which is part of the EU Customs Union for industrial goods and sits at the crossroads of European and Asian markets, has increasingly featured in these calculations.

“In a period when global manufacturing balances are being redefined, MAKTEK Eurasia 2026 delivers a clear strategic message to the international business community about Türkiye's production capacity, logistics capabilities, skilled workforce and competitive cost structure,” said İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager at Tüyap Fairs Production Inc.“For markets across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, Türkiye stands out as a reliable, sustainable and long-term partner in industry and trade.”

Focus on advanced manufacturing

The 2026 edition of MAKTEK will highlight next-generation production systems under the motto“DAHA” meaning“more” in English, and referring to faster, more efficient, more precise and more intelligent manufacturing.

Exhibits are expected to range from CNC machine tools and sheet metal processing systems to robotics, automation platforms and digital manufacturing software. Industry 4.0 and emerging Industry 5.0 applications, including digital twins and data-driven production models, will form a core part of the programme.

MAKTEKVERSE concept expands format

In 2026, the exhibition will introduce“MAKTEKVERSE”, designed as an interactive platform extending beyond traditional product displays. Within this structure, the Tech-Force Area will provide space for student projects, start-ups and engineering-led innovation. The Effect-Force Area will host sector discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions.

“Our aim is to connect established manufacturers with younger engineers and technology developers, reflecting broader efforts across Europe and neighbouring regions to address skills gaps in advanced manufacturing,” told Ersözlü.

Strong early demand

MAKTEK Eurasia 2026 has recorded significant early interest. Organisers state that 52% of exhibition space was sold within the first 45 days of bookings. Occupancy is expected to exceed 70% once early-stage contracts are finalised.

Partner country programmes, delegation meetings and targeted B2B sessions are planned alongside the exhibition. These initiatives are intended to facilitate cross-border trade links between European and Eurasian manufacturers.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10:00 to 19:00 between 28 September and 2 October 2026, and from 10:00 to 18:00 on 3 October.