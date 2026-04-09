Iran Advocates For Deeper Border Collaboration With Regional Neighbors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's relations with neighboring countries must be treated as a strategic priority, said Farzaneh Sadegh, the country's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the board of the Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO), Sadegh noted that the conflict involving the United States and Israel has prompted Iran to become more vigilant on several issues.

Sadegh also stated that, given the current circumstances, certain projects and priorities should be reassessed, with increased attention directed toward both national and international initiatives, particularly those related to domestic matters.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country's largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.