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Iraq Lifts Airspace Ban After U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority lifted its airspace ban on Wednesday, restoring full flight operations across the country in the wake of a landmark ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.
The authority confirmed the immediate resumption of civil aviation activity, citing progress on the ground as justification — "following the stabilization of the situation and the return of conditions to normal."
The directive clears all categories of civil air traffic, encompassing overflights, departures, and arrivals at Iraqi airports, provided operators comply with established aviation regulations and protocols.
The move comes on the heels of a two-week truce brokered between the United States and Iran — a deal struck with barely two hours to spare before a hard deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Both sides are now expected to convene follow-up diplomatic talks in Pakistan.
Iraq had sealed off its skies since February 28, when American and Israeli forces conducted a coordinated military offensive against Iran, triggering a sweeping regional aviation shutdown that grounded flights and paralyzed aerial transit across the country for weeks.
The authority confirmed the immediate resumption of civil aviation activity, citing progress on the ground as justification — "following the stabilization of the situation and the return of conditions to normal."
The directive clears all categories of civil air traffic, encompassing overflights, departures, and arrivals at Iraqi airports, provided operators comply with established aviation regulations and protocols.
The move comes on the heels of a two-week truce brokered between the United States and Iran — a deal struck with barely two hours to spare before a hard deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Both sides are now expected to convene follow-up diplomatic talks in Pakistan.
Iraq had sealed off its skies since February 28, when American and Israeli forces conducted a coordinated military offensive against Iran, triggering a sweeping regional aviation shutdown that grounded flights and paralyzed aerial transit across the country for weeks.
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