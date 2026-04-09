Rahul Gandhi Wishes CRPF On Shaurya Diwas, Flags CAPF Promotion Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Thursday extended greetings to personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force on CRPF Shaurya Diwas, while also drawing attention to "long-standing concerns" within the forces and assuring that a Congress-led government would address these issues.

He said that a Congress government will ensure fair promotions, leadership opportunities, and enhanced recognition for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Heartfelt congratulations and respectful salutations to the brave and valiant personnel of our force on CRPF Valour Day. Your courage and sacrifice protect our country every day. By remaining deployed on the borders, you keep the nation secure, confront terrorism and Naxalism head-on, and ensure the greatest festival of democracy, elections, remains peaceful and safe."

CRPF Shaurya Diwas is commemorated annually on April 9 to honour the exceptional bravery and supreme sacrifice of CRPF personnel. The day marks a historic episode in 1965, when a small contingent of CRPF jawans successfully repelled an attack by a Pakistani brigade at Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

He went on to stress that paying tribute must go beyond symbolic gestures. "True homage is not merely through words," he said, adding that despite years of dedication and sacrifice, CAPF personnel "neither receive timely promotions nor the right to lead their own force -- because the top positions are reserved for those from outside the force".

Highlighting the expertise of CAPF personnel, Gandhi said, "CAPF personnel possess specialised training, ground experience, and deep strategic insight -- which is why, from the perspective of national security as well, it is essential that the leadership of these forces comes from within the same system, from people who truly understand their challenges and needs."

He further remarked, "From being deprived of leadership opportunities to long-pending issues related to pay, welfare, and respect, this institutional injustice wounds the morale of those personnel who dedicate their lives to the nation's security."

Describing the matter as one that goes beyond professional growth, Gandhi said, "This is not just a question of career progression, but one of justice and dignity."

Reaffirming his party's position, he added, "The Congress Party and I hold you in the highest regard and love you deeply, and we believe that your advancement within your force, top leadership roles, and the respect you deserve are your rightful due -- upon coming to power, our government will end this discriminatory system and ensure CAPF personnel receive their full rights."

"The nation is indebted to you heroes; now is the time for justice to be served in your favour," Gandhi added.

Gandhi has consistently voiced opposition to the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, repeatedly highlighting what he describes as stagnation in career growth and denial of leadership roles for non-IPS officers within Central Armed Police Forces.

He criticised what he termed as an institutional bias that reserves senior leadership positions for officers of the Indian Police Service, despite CAPF personnel being at the forefront of border security, counter-Naxal operations, and election duties.

Earlier, on April 1, the Rajya Sabha passed the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026. The legislation formalises the deputation of IPS officers to senior leadership roles in CAPFs, reserving 50 per cent of Inspector General posts, 67 per cent of Additional Director General posts, and all Special Director General and Director General positions for IPS officers.