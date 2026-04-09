Dxracer Named Official Gaming Chair Partner Of MSL Thailand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DXRacer, the global pioneer of gaming chair, is proud to announce its official partnership with MSL Thailand (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Super League Thailand) as the league's Official Gaming Chair Partner.

Since inventing the world's first gaming chair in 2006, DXRacer has spent two decades redefining ergonomic excellence and performance-driven seating for competitive gamers. Today, DXRacer equips professional players and enthusiasts worldwide with industry-leading comfort, support, and durability.

Looking ahead, the upcoming Martian Pro represents the next evolution in competitive seating and massage gaming chair, introducing even more innovative features including a Seat Ventilation System, Seat Heating System, and Multi-Functional Back Massage, setting a new benchmark for professional gaming gear.

Through this partnership, DXRacer will provide premium gaming chairs to MSL Thailand's top teams and players, ensuring they can maintain peak performance and comfort during intense training sessions and high-stakes competitions in Season 1 and beyond.

“Thailand is an important and rapidly growing market in Southeast Asian esports,” said DXRacer Spokesperson.“We are excited to support MSL Thailand's talented players and help elevate the competitive standard of MLBB in the region. Our chairs are built for long hours of focused gameplay, and we look forward to seeing Thai teams shine on the international stage.”

MSL Thailand, organized by Moonton and Game Cast Network (GCN), is the country's premier professional Mobile Legends: Bang Bang league. Launched in 2026, the league features top Thai teams competing for significant prize pools and pathways to regional and global tournaments.

This collaboration marks another milestone in DXRacer's continued commitment to supporting esports ecosystems across Asia.

About DXRacer

Founded in 2006 as the inventor of the modern gaming chair, DXRacer is a world-leading brand in ergonomic gaming and office seating. Trusted by professional esports athletes, streamers, and gamers globally, DXRacer combines cutting-edge design with superior comfort and durability.

About MSL Thailand

MSL Thailand is the official professional Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Super League in Thailand, organized to develop local talent and strengthen Thailand's presence in the global MLBB esports scene.

