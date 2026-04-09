Startup Success: Bihar Brothers Turn Plastic Waste Into Global Furniture Brand Their Journey Will Inspire You

Two brothers from Bihar turned plastic waste into stylish furniture through their startup. From a small machine to global exports, their eco-friendly venture now supplies major brands and promotes sustainable innovation.

Vikas and Rahul Kumar, from Narhat village in Nawada district, took the road less travelled. Both had great education and career options, but they decided to tackle a big social problem-plastic waste-instead of taking up a corporate job. Let's find out who they are and what their business is all about.

Meet Vikas Kumar, the founder of Minus Degre, who has a post-grad degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi. His brother, Rahul Kumar, is the co-founder and a visual designer from NIFT Delhi. When everything stopped during the COVID-19 lockdown, these two brothers started their unique venture, Minus Degre.

In the beginning, the two brothers went door-to-door themselves to collect plastic waste. They would then melt it down to make small products like earrings, keychains, and badges. What started with a small ₹6,000 machine has now become a large-scale operation. Today, they recycle about 10 tonnes of plastic every month, turning nearly 120 tonnes of waste into new products annually.

Today, their products aren't just small items. They create strong sheets and panels from plastic that look just like marble. They use these to make benches, tables, tiles, trophies, and decorative items. The best part? These products are waterproof, termite-proof, and don't break easily.

Their company's client list now includes big names. Companies like Tata Motors, Adidas, BMW, and IDFC Bank have worked with them. Not just that, their products have even reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan's gift shop. They are also exporting their goods to countries like the USA, Germany, Canada, Taiwan, and Singapore.

This startup's impact isn't just on the environment. It is connected with over 30 scrap dealers and waste collectors, and provides jobs to more than a dozen people. People who were once overlooked now have a better income and identity. Vikas and Rahul believe that plastic itself isn't bad; the real problem is throwing it away and not seeing its value. Their goal is to make people see waste as a resource and use it responsibly.