Kerala Polls: LDF Says People Will Vote For Continuity UDF Confident Of Decisive Majority

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 9 (IANS) Voting began across Kerala on Thursday, with political leaders expressing confidence and urging citizens to exercise their franchise in what is widely seen as a decisive election for the state's future.

Kerala Minister P. Rajeev arrived at the Ambedkar Training Centre in Vidya Nagar Colony to cast his vote early in the morning.

"We are very confident with the people, because the people, I hope, will cast a vote in favour of the continuity of this government. And in this constituency, I tried my best to fulfil the promises which I had given to the people in 2021," P. Rajeev said.

Around 16 per cent of Kerala's 2.71 crore electorate had cast their votes within the first two hours, setting an energetic tone for the day.

IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty expressed optimism for the United Democratic Front (UDF), saying, "Let us wait, this time, UDF will definitely come to power. All signs indicate that the majority is in favour of UDF. They are expected to secure a clear and decisive majority."

Congress leader and State Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan also exuded confidence, stating, "I hope I have made it clear from the beginning to the media that we aim for 100 per cent. I have maintained this stance throughout the election process, and we will achieve 100 per cent."

He further added, "I am very much confident that UDF will come back with 100 plus seats. From the very beginning, I have been saying this because I have travelled across the state four times in three months. I know the trend."

UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan highlighted strong voter enthusiasm at his polling booth: "People want a change. I have been standing in the queue for about half an hour, for the first time. Previously, when I cast my vote at the same booth, there was no queue. This time, however, there is a huge queue. This is an important area in the electorate, so people are actively coming out to cast their votes."

After 23 days of high-voltage campaigning, Kerala stepped into decision day on Thursday, with polling beginning at 7 a.m. across all 140 constituencies and continuing until 6 p.m.

Even before dawn, officials had activated the state's 30,471 polling booths and conducted mandatory mock polling procedures. By 6.30 a.m., voters had started forming queues, indicating strong civic engagement.

In areas such as Chooralmala in Wayanad, still scarred by the devastating landslide that claimed over 200 lives, casting a vote carried emotional significance for some residents, who remembered family members lost since the 2021 elections.

As Kerala heads to the polls, the outcome of this election is expected to shape the state's political and developmental trajectory for the coming years, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.