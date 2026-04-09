The Devil Wears Prada 2: Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway Reunite After 20 Years

The fashion world's most iconic duo is back. Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite in Seoul to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2, nearly 20 years after the original The Devil Wears Prada became a global phenomenon. At the press conference, Hathaway reveals how the first film became an“anchor” in her career, allowing her to take bold risks, while Streep hints at the sequel's deeper themes-blending entertainment with serious real-world issues. From nostalgic moments and red carpet glamour to powerful reflections on legacy, this reunion is fueling massive anticipation worldwide. Will Devil Wears Prada 2 live up to its iconic predecessor? Fans are already calling it one of the most awaited Hollywood sequels. Watch till the end for exclusive moments, emotional quotes, and what the stars revealed about the future of the franchise. 0:00 - Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway Reunite After 20 Years 1:46 - Meryl Streep Speaks Up 2:41 - The Anchor That Changed Everything

MENAFN09042026007385015968ID1110960560