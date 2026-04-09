'Festival Of Democracy': Union Minister Pabitra Margarita Urges Assam People To Cast Vote

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Voters in Assam turned out in large numbers on Thursday to cast their ballots in the Assembly elections, with political leaders highlighting the exercise as a celebration of democracy.

The contest is primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming for a third consecutive term, and the Congress, seeking to return to power after being out of office since 2016.

Union Minister of State Pabitra Margarita, casting his vote at polling station No. 21 in the Jorhat Assembly constituency, described voting as a democratic festival.“I have come to cast my vote. So yes, the festival of democracy is the greatest celebration of democracy. I also, on behalf of you, appeal to our people to come out to cast their vote for democracy, for a strong democracy,” he said.

In Diphu, BJP candidate Surya Rongphar cast his vote at polling station No. 130 and expressed confidence in his party's prospects.“We have seen how the BJP has been doing in the last 10 days. The people have come out, and they are very excited that this time they have decided to form a BJP government again,” Rongphar stated.

Despite heavy rainfall in Jalukbari and other parts of the state, voters braved the weather to exercise their franchise.

At polling stations in Kamrup, Block Level Officer Ankur Das highlighted the extensive preparations:“Twenty-seven cadres have been working since yesterday to set up everything. Our team has handled all the decorations. The station is equipped with medical facilities, cradles for infants, breastfeeding rooms, wheelchairs for the physically handicapped, and an ambulance is on standby,” he said.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m., covering all 126 Assembly constituencies. Long queues of voters were observed from early morning, reflecting widespread enthusiasm and engagement. Many voters expressed hope that the incoming government would prioritise development, infrastructure, and growth in Assam.

The 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled to complete its current term on May 20, making these elections pivotal in determining the political direction of the state for the next five years.