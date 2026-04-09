'Pawan Peda LLC': Assam Minister Shares Tutorial Of Creating 'Fictitious' US Companies Amid Khera Row

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera, accusing him of "peddling lies" regarding alleged fictitious companies and addresses, while sharing a screen-recorded video to demonstrate how easily such entities can be created online.

In a post on X late on Wednesday, Hazarika shared a video showing the step-by-step process of registering a company named "Pawan Peda LLC" through the website of the Wyoming Secretary of State in the United States.

The video purportedly used fictional addresses and organisers, and was presented as a satirical response targeting the Congress leader's allegations.

Through the screen-recording, the BJP leader sought to suggest that forming such companies is a simple online process and that the existence of such entities does not automatically imply wrongdoing. He accused Khera and the Congress party of spreading misinformation about "fictitious companies" and related details.

"Afraid of being caught after lying, Mr Pawan Khera peddled another set of lies today, shared from the Congress handle on details about new addresses and details of some fictitious company. So I researched a bit and opened a new company named Pawan Peda in the State of Wyoming with key details," Hazarika said in a post on X.

"Do check out this video for explosive details and a step-by-step tutorial if you also want to create a company as a tribute to these liars. Have some shame, Congress, if there's even an iota left of it," he added.

The Minister further claimed that the video illustrates how a Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC) can be created on the official Wyoming Secretary of State platform using fabricated names and addresses, reinforcing his argument that such registrations are not inherently suspicious.

The development comes amid an intensifying political controversy that began after Khera's press conference on Sunday, where he levelled serious allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Khera had claimed that she held three passports, owned undeclared luxury properties in Dubai, and was linked to shell companies in the United States.

Following these allegations, Khera has come under scrutiny of the Assam Police and has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of defamation, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

On Tuesday, Assam Police conducted searches at Khera's residence in Delhi, while on Wednesday, barricades were reportedly placed outside his residence in Hyderabad as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Khera, who has remained untraceable since addressing the press conference in the poll-bound state, released a video statement asserting that he would not be intimidated by such actions and would continue to raise questions on the matter.