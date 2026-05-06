Modi's Leadership To Make Bengal A Superpower, Says BJP's Mohanty

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, party leader Peeyush Mohanty on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as the catalyst for the state's transformation into a 21st-century superpower. Mohanty stated that the electorate sent a clear message that "Didi should move away" while PM Modi takes the lead to economically revitalise the historically significant but lagging region. Emphasising a shift toward progress, Mohanty noted that the Prime Minister's advocacy for technological education and the strategic use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be central to bringing West Bengal back to the forefront of national development.

PM's Leadership Hailed as Catalyst for Change

Speaking to ANI, Mohanty said, "The leadership of PM Modi has transformed the nation into a 21st-century superpower. The people of Bengal, said that Didi should move away while PM Modi takes the lead. PM Modi has advocated for technological education and the use of AI to drive progress... He has called for economically revitalising Bengal, a historically significant yet economically lagging region, aiming to bring it to the forefront..."

BJP Ends TMC's 15-Year Rule With Decisive Victory

Meanwhile, the BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule. The party is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal. In Bhabanipur, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by a vote margin of over 15,000 votes. Adhikari got 73917 votes while Mamata got 58812. In Nandigram, Adhikari defeated TMC's Pabitra Kar by a margin of 9665 votes. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

Vote Share Reveals Fiercely Contested Battle

Despite the BJP's sweeping seat victory, the vote share revealed a more competitive undercurrent. The party secured 45.84% of the vote, while the TMC followed closely with 40.80%, highlighting that the electoral battle remained fiercely contested at the grassroots level. The CPI(M) garnered 4.45%, and Congress secured 2.97%, while other smaller parties and independents collectively contributed around 4.28%. The numbers suggest that while the BJP translated its vote share into a decisive seat advantage, the Opposition retained a substantial voter base--pointing to a divided yet shifting electorate.

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