Coming Soon: Dao By Dorsett Puteri Cove

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Luxury Getaway in the Puteri Harbour Marina Front









ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Far East Consortium International Limited 's (“FEC”, Stock code: subsidiary Dorsett Hospitality International (“DHI”) is excited to announce the opening of Dao by Dorsett Puteri Cove on Friday 15 May 2026, its first Dao by Dorsett hotel in Malaysia. Guided by Dao by Dorsett's core philosophy to“Live Your Way, Anywhere”, the hotel boasts a modern approach to upscale stays in Iskandar Puteri's waterfront.

Thoughtful Spaces for Balance and Comfort

Rising 32 storeys above the marina, Dao by Dorsett Puteri Cove features 213 rooms across four categories: Studio, One Bedroom, Two Bedroom and Two Bedroom Plus Facility. Each suite is designed for independent living, featuring a fully equipped kitchenette, laundry facilities and a refrigerator. Guests will enjoy exclusive access to a swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, meeting facilities and a spa/jacuzzi, offering spaces to unwind, recharge or focus on work.

A Seamless Gateway for Business and Leisure

Commanding a prime marina-front position, Dao by Dorsett Puteri Cove places guests at the heart of a vibrant waterfront lifestyle. The hotel is steps from Puteri Harbour's premier dining and retail scene, with scenic river cruises and the Puteri Harbour International Ferry Terminal (950m) offering seamless regional access. Families are perfectly positioned just 4km from LEGOLAND Malaysia.

Strategically linked to the region's key commercial, medical, and educational hubs, the hotel serves as a premier home base for corporate teams and long-stay guests:



Regional Connectivity: 52km from Marina Bay Financial Centre, 59km from Changi Airport, 42km from Seletar Airport via TPE, and 32km from Senai International Airport.

Commercial Hubs: Direct access to Tanjung Puteri data centres and Tanjung Pelepas offshore/marine hubs.

Premier Healthcare: Minutes from Gleneagles Hospital and Sunway Medical Centre. Education Excellence: Surrounded by prestigious international schools including Sunway, Stellar and Invictus International Schools, MDIS Malaysia and Raffles American School.

“With Dao by Dorsett Puteri Cove, we are thrilled to introduce a new standard of hospitality to Puteri Harbour's stunning marina front,” said Ms. Winnie CHIU BBS, JP, Executive Director and Joint Managing Director of FEC, Chairman, President & Executive Director of DHI and Chairman of AGORA Hospitalities.“As our fourth Dao property globally (two in the UK, one in Singapore and now one in Malaysia), Dao by Dorsett Puteri Cove reflects DHI's fast-growing portfolio across key global cities. In the past 12 months alone, we have opened seven new DHI properties worldwide, including hotels, academic accommodations, student accommodations and youth hostels in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Osaka, Singapore, Johor and London. These new openings align with our commitment to strategically developing each location to meet guest needs and market demands.”

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Dao By Dorsett Puteri Cove

Address: Tower 3, Persiaran Tanjung, Puteri Harbour, 79000 Iskandar Puteri, Johor Darul Ta'zim, Malaysia

About Far East Consortium International Limited

Far East Consortium International Limited (“FEC”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”) has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1972 (HKEx Stock code: The Group is mainly engaged in property development, property investment, hotel operations and management, car park operations and facilities management, gaming and related operations, securities and financial product investments and provision of mortgage services. The Group adopts the diversified regional strategy and the“Asian Wallet” strategy with business covering Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

FEC official website:

About Dorsett Hospitality International

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Dorsett Hospitality International is one of Asia's fastest-growing hotel groups. With a portfolio of 52 properties (includes affiliate hotels) across 22 gateway cities, including Hong Kong and destinations in Chinese Mainland, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and the South Pacific, Dorsett and its affiliates are committed to delivering outstanding hospitality.

Dorsett Hospitality International's four core brands – Dorsett Hotels, Dao by Dorsett, d.Collection, and Silka Hotels – are designed to provide exceptional guest experiences while fostering strong connections within the local communities they serve.

For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Far East Consortium International Limited

IR and Corporate Finance Manager

Ms. Toby Chan

Email: ...

Tel: (852) 2850 0635

IR and Corporate Finance Executive

Ms. Jasmine Chen

Email: ...

Tel: (852) 2850 0602

Dorsett Hospitality International

Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing

Anita Chan

Email: ...

Tel: (852) 2921 9822

Assistant Marketing and Communications Manager

Ever Tang

Email: ...

Tel: (852) 2921 9840

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at