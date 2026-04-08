UAE Seeks Clarification On Truce, Says Iran Must Commit To Halting 'Terrorist' Attacks

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The unprovoked Iranian attacks on the UAE necessitate a firm position, including ensuring that Tehran is held accountable and fully liable for damages and reparations, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said in a statement on Wednesday, following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran war.

The UAE made clear that it is closely following the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding the 14-day ceasefire, and is seeking further clarification on the agreement's provisions "to ensure Iran's full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities in the region and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz."

Since the beginning of the conflict on February 28, 2026, Iran's attacks on the UAE targeted infrastructure, energy facilities, and civilian sites over the past 40 days, which included 2,819 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones. The agression resulted in 13 dealths and 224 injuries.

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In its statement, Mofa, emphasized "the need for a comprehensive and sustained approach that addresses Iran's full range of threats, including its nuclear capabilities, ballistic missiles, drones, military capabilities, and affiliated proxies and terrorist groups, while ending threats to freedom of navigation, as well as economic warfare and piracy in the Strait of Hormuz".

The Ministry also expressed hope for achieving sustainable peace for all countries in the region while reaffirming that the is not a party to this war and had undertaken intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent its outbreak, including through bilateral channels and initiatives within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Furthermore, the UAE underscored that it has firmly safeguarded its sovereignty, security, and national achievements, and stressed the need for Iran's full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), adopted on March 11, 2026, which condemned the Iranian attacks and demanded their immediate cessation.

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