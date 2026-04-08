Cucamonga Service Station To Serve As Local Headquarters For Route 66 Centennial Celebration

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > During the Route 66 centennial Cucamonga Service Station will serve as the major attraction for enthusiasts.

As America prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66, the Cucamonga Service Station (CSS) proudly announces that it will serve as the local headquarters for centennial activities in Rancho Cucamonga.

“The iconic and very visible bright yellow Cucamonga Service Station represents the rich history and unique character of Rancho Cucamonga,” said Heather Rawlings-Polk, Executive Director of the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce.“The station is the perfect place to bring people together, step back in time and discover the spirit of Route 66 in a way that brings car lovers, historians and community together."

Springfield, Missouri has been selected as the Official Host City of the Route 66 Centennial National Kick-Off, which will anchor locations across Route 66 and provide an unprecedented national event to commence the Centennial celebration on April 30, 2026. As the celebration begins in the birthplace of Route 66 and moves westward across the country, the Cucamonga Service Station - located directly on historic Route 66 - will lead and coordinate local recognition, events, and partnerships throughout the Inland Empire.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for communities along the Mother Road,” said David Dunlap, Chairman.“The Cucamonga Service Station stands at the heart of Rancho Cucamonga's Route 66 story, and we are honored to serve as the local headquarters for this historic celebration.”

Throughout the centennial year, CSS will collaborate with other significant Route 66 landmarks and businesses, including the Wigwam Motel in San Bernardino and Rancho Cucamonga's Sycamore Inn, to create a coordinated and memorable celebration highlighting the cultural, economic, and historical impact of Route 66 in Southern California.

The Cucamonga Service Station welcomes visitors year-round with free admission. Operated entirely by volunteers and fully supported by donations, CSS serves as a living tribute to the golden age of roadside America and the travelers who helped shape the region.

Built in 1915, the Cucamonga Service Station is one of the oldest surviving service stations on historic Route 66. Originally serving early motorists with fuel, repairs, and supplies, the station has been carefully restored and now operates as a Route 66 museum and visitor center. It preserves artifacts, photographs, and stories that celebrate the spirit of the open road and Rancho Cucamonga's place along America's most iconic highway.

As the Route 66 Centennial unfolds nationwide, the Cucamonga Service Station invites residents, travelers, historians, and Route 66 enthusiasts to participate in this historic celebration.