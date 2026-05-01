Bitcoin Etfs Hit $2B In April As This Year's Peak Monthly Inflow

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US-listed spot Bitcoin ETF trusts drew broad-based buying in April, with investors pouring nearly $2 billion into the segment as Bitcoin staged a late-month rally. SoSoValue data shows inflows totaling $1.97 billion for April, the strongest monthly print of the year. When combined with inflows from March, and offset by outflows in January and February, total net inflows for 2026 reached roughly $1.47 billion. Since their launch, these ETF products have amassed more than $58 billion in net inflows, underscoring continued institutional interest in access to spot Bitcoin via exchange-traded structures.

Bitcoin's price action during the month helped buoy appetite for these vehicles. CryptoRank records a near 12% gain for Bitcoin in April, marking its best monthly performance since April 2025, when the price rose by a little more than 14%. The April rally and the ongoing ETF inflows coincide with anticipation around the upcoming 13F filing season, which will reveal how large financial firms are positioning their crypto exposure for the first quarter of 2026.

April marked the strongest monthly inflow for US spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2026 at $1.97 billion, according to SoSoValue. Bitcoin ETFs posted year-to-date net inflows of about $1.47 billion in 2026, with cumulative launches exceeding $58 billion in net inflows since inception. Issuer dynamics showed BlackRock 's IBIT leading the month with around $2 billion in net inflows, while Grayscale's GBTC logged roughly $280 million in outflows. MSB's Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (MSBT), which began trading on April 8, attracted about $194 million in inflows, with no daily outflows recorded for the month. Ether ETFs joined in April with their first monthly inflow since October 2025, at $356 million, but remain negative for the year (about $413 million in net outflows YTD). XRP, DOGE and SOL funds showed mixed performance across the month.

Key takeawaysBitcoin ETFs: momentum despite late-month shifts

April's flow strength largely centered on the Bitcoin segment, with the $1.97 billion in net inflows reflecting ongoing demand for regulated access to spot BTC. The month's outflows were not large enough to erase the gains, totaling about $490 million over three late-April sessions, according to Farside's tracking of daily flows by issuer since April 27, 2026. That late-week pressure hints at a continuing negotiation between short-term profit-taking and longer-term conviction among ETF holders.

BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) stood out as the dominant inflow driver for the month, contributing roughly $2 billion of net new money. The magnitude of IBIT's inflows suggests the market's reliance on the fund giant's branding and liquidity to channel fresh capital into the ETF ecosystem. By contrast, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) was the month's biggest laggard, recording around $280 million in net outflows as investors shifted some exposure to other vehicles or modules within the ETF family.

Another notable development was the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust ETF (MSBT), which began trading on April 8 and pulled in about $194 million of inflows for the month. The MSBT performance underscores the growing breadth of sponsor support in the space, with new entrants competing for scale and investor sophistication in price discovery and premium/discount dynamics.

Ether, XRP, DOGE and SOL: a mixed picture for altcoin ETFs

In a meaningful shift, Ether (ETH ) ETFs posted their first monthly inflow since October 2025, gathering $356 million in April. Absolute numbers aside, ETH still trails Bitcoin in ETF sentiment for 2026, with a negative year-to-date balance of around $413 million, according to SoSoValue's figures. The total cumulative inflows into Ether ETFs since their launch remain substantial, near $11.9 billion, illustrating persistent demand for regulated access to the second-largest cryptocurrency versus spot holdings via traditional vehicles.

XRP -focused funds drew notable attention as well, recording $81.6 million in inflows during April. For the first four months of 2026, XRP ETFs accumulated about $124 million in net inflows, bringing total cumulative inflows to roughly $1.3 billion. The XRP appetite signals investor interest in diversification within the tokenized assets that complement Bitcoin exposure, given XRP's distinct use-case and market behavior relative to BTC and ETH.

Dogecoin (DOGE ) ETFs also posted inflows in April, amounting to $2 million and accounting for around 21% of DOGE's total cumulative ETF inflows of roughly $9.6 million. This suggests a modest but continuing appetite for meme-coin exposure within regulated ETF wrappers, even as other assets garner broader institutional attention.

Solana (SOL ) ETF inflows in April reached $38.7 million, the smallest monthly total on record for the asset with cumulative inflows around $1 billion. The softer SOL figure could reflect ongoing industry-wide rotation toward more established liquidity pools or simply a more selective appetite for newer-chain assets among ETF buyers.

What these flows mean for investors and the market

The April flow environment reinforces a few emerging themes in the ETF landscape. First, the breadth of inflows across several issuers-from BlackRock to Morgan Stanley and beyond-indicates that institutional investors are using regulated, transparent vehicles to access digital assets, even as the regulatory backdrop remains dynamic. Second, the divergence in performance among asset-specific ETFs-Bitcoin leading inflows, Ether showing early-year softness, and altcoins fluctuating-highlights the ongoing need for discernment when building diversified crypto exposure through ETFs.

With 13F filing season on deck in May, investors and analysts will scrutinize which institutions added or trimmed their crypto exposure in Q1. The disclosures could reveal new capital commitments to Bitcoin ETFs or shifts toward Ethereum and other crypto assets, potentially shaping fund flows in the coming months. This period often serves as a proxy for institutions' conviction levels and their readiness to navigate a market that remains episodic in volatility but increasingly integrated into mainstream financial channels.

Overall, the April data paints a picture of a maturing ETF ecosystem where liquidity, product breadth, and institutional curiosity align to sustain flows even as individual assets rotate on macro and micro signals. The next few weeks will be telling as 13F disclosures land and investors reassess risk budgets, regulatory clarity, and the practical implications of regulated access to crypto markets through these enduring investment vehicles.

Readers should stay attuned to how February-to-April dynamics influence the 2026 trajectory for ETF inflows, and whether the resilience in Bitcoin ETF demand translates into broader adoption for ETH and other tokens through regulated wrappers. The market awaits clearer signals on whether April's momentum can persist into the mid-year cycle and how issuers will position portfolios in response to evolving regulatory and macro conditions.

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