New Crypto: Pepeto Reaches $8.84M Raised Fast While Ethereum Price Prediction Might Reach $9,000 Soon

New crypto Pepeto just reached $8.84 million, the fastest fill of any presale this cycle. That number tells you everything about how much belief is behind this project, and as the launch gets closer early buyers keep coming back with bigger allocations. Every day it gets clearer that Pepeto could be the breakout story of the year.

Pepeto project is built on Ethereum with tools made to fix the exact problems that still cost ETH users money every day, and the Ethereum price prediction only makes the case stronger. The US-Iran ceasefire just sent ETH up 6% in one day, oil crashed 16%, and every piece of crypto news says the bull run trigger just arrived. If ETH runs toward $9,000 or higher like analysts are calling for, every strong project on the network goes up with it, and Pepeto is sitting right at the front.

Crypto News: Pepeto Funds Keep Growing While the Ethereum Price Prediction Gets a Ceasefire Push

Pepeto raising $8.84 million shows serious conviction from wallets that see how big the upside is here, a presale with real exchange tools, a Binance-level founder, and a listing that could send the price to multiples of where it sits today. As the Ethereum price prediction gets stronger with every headline, Pepeto picks up more value with every step.

Tom Lee at Fundstrat put the Ethereum price prediction at $7,000 to $9,000 near term per Yahoo Finance. ETH trades near $2,234 after jumping 6% on the ceasefire, the highest level since March 18 per Bloomberg. The ceasefire crashed oil 16% to $95, wiped $600 million in shorts., and removed the biggest wall holding this market back. Ethereum still holds over half of all DeFi money, and real world assets keep picking this chain over everything else.

The Ethereum price prediction getting stronger means the crypto news is turning bullish, and that is great for every holder. But it also means the presale window closing right now is more important. When big coins hit such bullish targets, money gets made, but the biggest returns almost never come from the big coins. That kind of returns has always come from investing in coins while they are still in presale, before listing, that is the cheapest level to buy a coin at. ETH proved it back in 20214, and for 2026, the presale pulling the most crypto news coverage and the most capital is Pepeto.

Pepeto: The 2026 Innovation Attracting ETH Whales

Pepeto is solving the exact problems that drain Ethereum wallets, and the person building it came from Binance where he built platforms that handle billions in daily volume. As he put it,“We built PepetoSwap to kill the fees that eat every portfolio, zero cost on every swap while Uniswap and PancakeSwap take 0.3% per trade. The bridge uses lock-and-mint to move assets across chains at zero cost. Once this goes live, there is no reason to use anything else.”

That is why big ETH wallets are some of the largest entries into Pepeto. These buyers have seen this play before. One early ETH buyer put in just $6,200 during the 2014 presale, and that early investment grew to over $80 million per on-chain data tracked by Lookonchain.

They know the Ethereum price prediction is not enough to deliver those returns from ETH itself anymore, so the big money goes to the next presale with real tools behind it. Comparing Pepeto to early Ethereum sounds bold, but this project has the same base with a working exchange and cross-chain bridge, and it adds something Ethereum never had at this stage, meme coin virality that reminds traders of early Shiba Inu days, and that alone can lift the price after the launch, a 50x at least, based on previous meme coins path after they listed. With everything lining up like this, missing Pepeto at presale price could be the most expensive mistake of 2026.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction targets $7,000 to $9,000, and every project on Ethereum goes up with the Ethereum price. Right now, no new crypto in the news carries a stronger case than Pepeto.

The ceasefire just took away the last thing stopping this market from running, and crypto has proven over and over that the biggest money is made right before the bull run, not during it. Presales and meme coins are the two plays that have made more millionaires than any other corner of crypto history, and Pepeto puts both into one entry, a very rare setup that is almost never seen in crypto before. This is not a normal presale.

This is a rare window where one decision made right now can take a portfolio higher during the coming bull run than any large cap ever will. On the meme side alone, investors entering today could see the same kind of returns people made by buying Shiba Inu before it listed, and the crypto news is full of wealth stories built from this exact setup. The only bad news about Pepeto is how close it is to launch, and the window to get in at this price is closing faster than ever.