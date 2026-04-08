Crypto News: Pepeto Defi Exchange Update While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $200,000 As Ceasefire Lifts Crypto Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto announced the update on the DeFi exchange, while the project is mirroring the exact Dogecoin success path, same DOGE signals right before it turned regular holders into millionaires overnight. The presale stages close within hours, organic growth is outpacing projects burning ten times the budget, and the wallet profiles entering this presale match addresses that quietly stacked DOGE through late 2020.

The timing lines up perfectly. Bitcoin price prediction targets keep climbing toward $200,000, and the latest crypto news around the US-Iran ceasefire just sent BTC above $72,000, setting up the kind of bull run that has historically launched early-stage tokens holders portfolios into a whole new level.

Crypto News: Pepeto Defi Exchange Update Times With Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction

Pepeto released its DeFi tools during the same week the Bitcoin price prediction got Bullish. BTC jumped to $72,700 after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on April 7, triggering $600 million in short liquidations per CoinDesk. Oil crashed 16% to $95 a barrel as the Strait of Hormuz reopened. Morgan Stanley debuted its Bitcoin ETF on April 8, and Strategy now holds 766,970 BTC.

The ceasefire shifted the macro picture fast. Markets priced out escalation risk overnight, and the Bitcoin price prediction model now sees $75,000 as the next wall before a run toward $200,000 per Bloomberg, the $200K target is only a matter of time now. Goldman still models two rate cuts for 2026, and Kevin Warsh takes over as Fed chair in May with a history of pushing for lower rates. Easier money conditions in the back half of this year sit behind every major crypto rally in history.

But a 3x on BTC from here is not the kind of returns crypto is able to deliver, history proves that the wallets that made generational wealth always found early projects and added them to their portfolios, the right early entry before the broader move confirmed. And right now the crypto news keeps tying Pepeto to Dogecoin as the early entry not to miss for 2026.

Pepeto: The Whales Target Following Dogecoin Success After The Bullish Bitcoin Price Target

Bitcoin price prediction rising toward $200,000 on the back of a ceasefire rally makes the Pepeto case impossible to ignore. This presale is expanding the same way Dogecoin expanded before a 10,000% run rewrote thousands of portfolios. DOGE sat at fractions of a penny while a small group accumulated quietly, and when the cycle flipped those bags turned into returns nobody will forget. The same thing is happening inside Pepeto right now, with crypto news coverage spreading through every community.

Pepeto looks even stronger though, because Dogecoin reached an $85 billion market cap with zero working products. Pure hype set the price, and once that energy faded the token collapsed 87%. Pepeto pairs that same viral fire with a functioning DeFi exchange, and that is why coverage is growing quicker than anything else on the market.

Another insider information adds fuel to this project. History proves how DOGE exploded after one Elon Musk tweet. SHIB followed months later. And now talk is building that Pepeto sits on his radar next, and with the Bitcoin price prediction pushing toward $200,000 while the ceasefire opens a runway for risk assets, one post from that account could turn presale allocation into the gains that made Dogecoin millionaires.

Conclusion

The Bull run is on the way, as Bitcoin price prediction targets $200,000, the ceasefire just sent BTC above $72,000, Morgan Stanley launched its Bitcoin ETF, and history shows that once BTC picks a direction viral meme tokens with real tools catch the rotation faster than any other segment. The crypto news is lining up that exact setup right now.

The whale wallets loading this presale see a straight line to a Dogecoin-level outcome: viral community growth outpacing every project in 2026 plus growing chatter about an Elon Musk mention ahead of the debut. Maybe those wallets have inside knowledge on the Musk news or listing date. They always move on information the crowd has not seen yet, and every cycle tells the same story. The people who followed their lead walked away with gains that changed their lives for good.

Investors who can see a bull run taking shape, and know from history that presales like Pepeto are where the biggest returns get built are already moving in, and joining before the listing seals this window could be the smartest portfolio move of 2026.