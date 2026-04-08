Guyana St Kitts Signs New Agreements On Food Security, Agriculture And Digital Governance

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The governments of Guyana and Saint Kitts and Nevis, on April 8, 2026, deepened bilateral relationships with the signing of three significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) at the office of the president in Georgetown, Guyana.

The agreements were signed by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and prime minister Terrance Drew, on agriculture and food security and government modernisation, marking a pivotal step in strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

The MoU on security cooperation was signed by Commander Acting Major Kayode Sutton of the St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and Guyana's Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan, underscoring the importance of defence collaboration in safeguarding national and regional interests.

During the engagement, president Ali welcomed St Kitts and Nevis into the Global Biodiversity Alliance, highlighting the urgency of collective global action to protect natural resources.

“We welcome you as a member of the Global Biodiversity Alliance and to this global effort in safeguarding biodiversity, which is directly linked to the survival of our agriculture, our heritage and ultimately our planet,” president Ali stated.

Prime Minister Drew expressed appreciation for the partnership and emphasised the importance of biodiversity to national and global development.

“Biodiversity is critically important to ensure that we continue to discover lifesaving pharmaceuticals and build a sustainable future. We are proud to be part of this initiative,” prime minister Drew said.

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