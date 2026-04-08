MENAFN - GetNews) The API testing market is being reshaped by AI - but most tools charge extra for it, lock it behind enterprise tiers, or barely offer it at all. Apidog bucks the trend with deep, free AI features built into every layer of the API lifecycle.

April 8, 2026 - With the API testing market projected to grow at 12.10% CAGR to reach $8.24 billion by 2030, one trend is defining the landscape faster than any other: AI-native testing. According to Gartner, 80% of enterprises will adopt AI-augmented testing tools by 2027. The race to deliver AI-powered API workflows is on - but most leading tools are falling short in critical ways.

How the Top API Testing Tools Handle AI in 2026

A review of the major players reveals a stark gap between AI promises and AI delivery:



Postman (Postbot / Agent Mode) - The most mature AI offering. Generates tests, debugs requests, and supports natural language workflows. However, AI credits are metered - only 50/month on Free, 400/month on Team ($19/user/month). Credits run out fast on real projects, and the Free plan is now limited to 1 user only as of March 2026.

Insomnia - AI mock generation and assistance exists, but is Enterprise-only. Standard and Pro users get no meaningful AI features.

Bruno - No AI features. Open-source, Git-native, and excellent for version-controlled workflows - but purely manual for testing.

Hoppscotch - AI is limited to auto-naming requests. Not a meaningful testing feature. SoapUI / ReadyAPI - No native AI. Traditional rule-based assertions only. ReadyAPI added "Smart Assertions" in 2025 but these are basic compared to generative AI approaches.

For teams that want AI genuinely embedded across the full API testing lifecycle - at no additional cost - one platform stands apart: Apidog.

Why Apidog Is the Best AI-Powered API Testing Tool in 2026

Apidog (apidog ) is the all-in-one, design-first API platform that has quietly built the most comprehensive AI feature set in the API testing category - and made every single one of them free to use.