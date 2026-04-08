Phoenix Accident Law Firm Jonathan Solorzano Represents Victims Following Charter Bus Rollover On I-10

MENAFN - GetNews)Phoenix personal injury lawyer Jonathan Solorzano of Solorzano Law Firm is representing individuals impacted by a serious charter bus rollover on Interstate 10 near Lordsburg, New Mexico, a crash that left numerous passengers injured.







Charter bus rolls over on Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico

According to reports, the bus carrying approximately 30 passengers overturned near mile marker 33, prompting a large emergency response. First responders extracted passengers from the overturned vehicle, with several individuals transported to nearby hospitals and two victims airlifted for emergency medical care. Authorities confirmed that no fatalities were reported at the scene, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Incidents involving buses, trucks, and other commercial vehicles often involve complex liability issues and serious injuries. Jonathan Solorzano, founder of Solorzano Law Firm, has built his practice representing victims involved in commercial vehicle and catastrophic accident cases, including truck crashes, bus accidents, and multi-vehicle collisions.

“Accidents involving commercial vehicles can be devastating for passengers and families,” Solorzano said.“These cases require immediate investigation and strong legal advocacy to ensure victims receive the care and compensation they deserve.”

Commercial transportation accidents can lead to severe injuries and significant financial hardship for victims who may face long recovery periods, medical expenses, and lost income. Determining liability often involves examining driver actions, company safety policies, vehicle maintenance records, and roadway conditions.

Solorzano Law Firm is actively working to support those affected by the crash and ensure their rights are protected as the investigation moves forward.

For more info on this accident please call the firm (602) 507-7778

About Solorzano Law Firm

Jonathan Solorzano is the founder of Solorzano Law Firm, a Phoenix-based personal injury practice dedicated to helping individuals injured due to negligence, including victims of car accidents, truck accidents, and commercial transportation crashes. The firm serves clients across Arizona and focuses on aggressive advocacy for those facing life-altering injuries.

Contact Solorzano Law Firm

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Phone: (602) 507-7778