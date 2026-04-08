NLBWA-IE Announces 2026 LEILA Awards Ceremony

MENAFN - GetNews) Latinas Leading Forward: Building Our Legacy







Ontario, CA - April 8, 2025 - The National Latina Business Women Association of the Inland Empire Institute (NLBWA-IE ) proudly announces the return of its signature celebration, the 2026 LEILA Awards Ceremony (Latina Entrepreneur in Leadership Awards). This distinguished gala honors exceptional Latina entrepreneurs, executives, and innovators whose leadership is driving economic growth and creating generational impact across the Inland Empire and beyond.

The 2026 LEILA theme, “Latinas Leading Forward: Building Our Legacy,” centers on recognizing women whose vision, resilience, and commitment to community are shaping the future while honoring the foundations laid by those who came before them.

“Honoring Latina entrepreneurs is honoring resilience, vision, and unshakable determination-together, we rise and redefine the future for generations to come,” said Martha Robles, CFO for I-CAM, PRESIDENT for RRG.

This year's ceremony will spotlight “Honoring Her Steps,” a special recognition of the journeys Latina leaders have taken-the barriers they have broken and the legacies they continue to build through entrepreneurship, mentorship, and meaningful community impact.

“NBLWA-IE is more than a network; it is a catalyst for economic and social transformation. The women we honor today are not only creating successful enterprises-they are expanding opportunity, mentoring future leaders, and strengthening the very fabric of our neighborhoods,” said Anne Muchiri, Supplier Diversity Project Manager within the Supply Chain Management/Supplier Diversity Department at SoCalGas, Co-chair 2026 LEILA Awards.

The Latina Excellence in Leadership Awards (LEILA) recognizes outstanding Latina entrepreneurs and executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to their communities. Honorees will be recognized in three categories: Latina Executive of the Year Award, Latina-Owned Emerging Business of the Year Award, and Latina-Owned Business of the Year Award.

The 2026 gala will be emceed by Lesley Marin of CBS, who will guide the evening's celebration of leadership, impact, and legacy.

The gala brings together elected officials, legislative representatives, corporate executives, supplier diversity leaders, and community stakeholders for an evening of recognition, connection, and empowerment. The event highlights the vital role Latina entrepreneurs play in strengthening the regional economy and expanding opportunities for future generations.

“At NLBWA-IE, we witness this powerful legacy unfolding every single day throughout the Inland Empire and far beyond. Bold Latinas are not just leading; they are charting new paths, launching visionary businesses, offering mentorship from their wealth of experience, and cultivating opportunities with intention and heartfelt passion.” Ruth Lopez Novodor, President, National Latina Business Women Association, Inland Empire President, On Cue Consulting.

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For more information about the LEILA Awards Ceremony and sponsorship opportunities, please visit or contact Maria Molina Solano, Executive Director, at....

About NLBWA-IE:

The National Latina Business Women Association - Inland Empire (NLBWA-IE) is dedicated to cultivating, connecting, and empowering Latina businesswomen and professionals, fostering growth, prosperity, and influence within the community. Through various initiatives, NLBWA-IE aims to provide a platform for networking, skill-building, and collaboration, helping women achieve their entrepreneurial and professional aspirations.

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