Lebanon Declares National Mourning As Death Toll From Israeli Strikes Hits 254

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, April 8 (Petra) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared Thursday a day of national mourning following a wave of Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 254 people and injured more than 1,156 others across the country.In a statement issued on Wednesday, Salam ordered the closure of all government departments, public institutions, and municipalities. National flags will be flown at half-mast, and radio and television programming will be adjusted to reflect the magnitude of the casualties, which the government described as a "national tragedy.""We extend our deepest condolences to the Lebanese people and specifically to the families of the martyrs," Salam said. He added that the government is in continuous contact with Arab leaders and international officials to mobilize political and diplomatic pressure to halt the military offensive.The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the updated casualty figures on Wednesday evening after the Israeli Air Force launched what the Israeli military described as its largest single-day strike operation since the conflict began. The unprecedented aerial campaign targeted multiple regions across Lebanon, hitting numerous residential areas and infrastructure.The escalation comes despite international calls for de-escalation and adherence to existing ceasefire frameworks. Local medical sources warned that the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue teams continue to clear rubble in the most heavily bombarded districts.