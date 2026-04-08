Trussardi Exits Russian Market

The Italian fashion brand Trussardi has officially exited the Russian market, closing all its stores and operations in 2025, AzerNEWS reports.

The company T.R.S. Distribution, which managed Trussardi's stores in Russia, formally ceased operations of all divisions in the third quarter of 2025.

At the beginning of the year, ten Trussardi stores were still operating across the country, and there were plans to open a new location in Moscow. However, those expansion plans were never realized.

It should be noted that the legal formalities marking the brand's departure from Russia came after it had already halted most of its active operations. Trussardi's exit follows a broader trend of international luxury and fashion brands scaling back or suspending business in the region due to geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

Interestingly, some Russian consumers have turned to the secondary market for Trussardi products, with vintage and pre-owned pieces seeing a rise in demand. Analysts suggest that while the brand has officially left, its influence on Russian fashion and consumer preferences may continue for years through the resale and collector markets.