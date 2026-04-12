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Tisza Party Leads Hungary’s Fidesz-KDNP Alliance Ahead of 2026 Elections
(MENAFN) Recent polling data suggests that Hungary’s opposition Tisza Party has taken a significant lead over the ruling Fidesz–KDNP alliance ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for Sunday in Hungary.
According to reports referencing a recent survey conducted in early April 2026, Tisza is positioned at around 52% support, while the governing Fidesz–KDNP bloc trails at approximately 39%. This represents a notable drop of about 15 percentage points for the ruling alliance compared with its performance in the 2022 election.
Other smaller political groups remain far behind in the same polling snapshot. The Our Homeland Movement stands at roughly 5%, showing a slight decline. Meanwhile, the Democratic Coalition records around 2%, and the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party sits at about 1%, based on the reported figures.
The survey was carried out over a five-day period from April 5 to April 10, 2026, and included responses from 1,587 participants.
In addition, a separate trend analysis using a smoothing method for polling averages indicates broader shifts over time. According to this longer-term estimate, Tisza has climbed sharply to about 49% in 2026, rising from 18% in 2024. Over the same period, Fidesz–KDNP has edged down slightly from 43% to around 41%.
With the parliamentary vote approaching on Sunday, these figures suggest a highly competitive and shifting political landscape.
According to reports referencing a recent survey conducted in early April 2026, Tisza is positioned at around 52% support, while the governing Fidesz–KDNP bloc trails at approximately 39%. This represents a notable drop of about 15 percentage points for the ruling alliance compared with its performance in the 2022 election.
Other smaller political groups remain far behind in the same polling snapshot. The Our Homeland Movement stands at roughly 5%, showing a slight decline. Meanwhile, the Democratic Coalition records around 2%, and the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party sits at about 1%, based on the reported figures.
The survey was carried out over a five-day period from April 5 to April 10, 2026, and included responses from 1,587 participants.
In addition, a separate trend analysis using a smoothing method for polling averages indicates broader shifts over time. According to this longer-term estimate, Tisza has climbed sharply to about 49% in 2026, rising from 18% in 2024. Over the same period, Fidesz–KDNP has edged down slightly from 43% to around 41%.
With the parliamentary vote approaching on Sunday, these figures suggest a highly competitive and shifting political landscape.
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