Africa's Top-Ranked Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Training Partner Launches 15Th Cohort Of Globally Recognized Sustainability Reporting Certification

Impact Africa Consulting Limited (IACL) ( ), Africa's top-ranked certified GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) training partner has announced the launch of its 15th cohort of the GRI Certification Training program. This intensive three-week virtual course is set to begin on 11th May 2026 and is open to professionals across Africa and the global diaspora seeking internationally recognized credentials in sustainability reporting.

Speaking during the announcement, the Lead Trainer and Global Sustainability Expert Dr. Edward Mungai said that The GRI Certification program combines rigorous technical instruction with practical, Africa-contextualized applications, enabling participants to design, implement, and interpret sustainability reports that meet global standards while reflecting local realities.

"Sustainability reporting is no longer a peripheral activity for African organizations," Dr. Mungai added. "Investors, development finance institutions, and global supply chain partners are demanding transparent ESG data. Impact Africa's GRI Certification program is a direct response to this demand. We are training the professionals who will produce those reports, lead those conversations, and position African organizations to compete on the global stage."

The GRI Certification Training Program is accredited by The Global Reporting Initiative ( ); The World's most widely used sustainability reporting framework, applied by over 10,000 organizations across more than 100 countries. Participants who complete the program and pass the certification examination earn the globally recognized designation of GRI Certified Sustainability Practitioner.

Since its first cohort, IACL has trained hundreds of sustainability professionals across East Africa, West Africa, Southern Africa and beyond, building a growing community of GRI-certified practitioners driving transparent, accountable reporting from the continent.

Madikizela Otieno, a seasoned legal professional, encourages professionals across fields to take the certification. She explains that the program helped her pivot from traditional legal practice to ESG-focused legal advisory, enabling her to integrate sustainability into governance and operations. Through the training, she deepened her understanding of the GRI framework, discovered the strategic value of sustainability, and is now applying her expertise in real-world projects, including supporting a developer navigate carbon market policy across eight African countries. Her story highlights how the certification equips professionals to adopt a sustainability lens and unlock new opportunities in their careers.

The core learning outcomes for the certification program include developing a thorough understanding of the structure and application of GRI Standards for sustainability reporting, conducting materiality assessments and engaging stakeholders in meaningful ways, and designing and producing a GRI-compliant sustainability report from the ground up. Participants will also learn to interpret how sustainability reporting connects to and supports long-term organizational value.

Impact Africa Consulting expert trainers will deliver the program virtually through live training sessions. The program consists of five days of interactive coursework, three hours per day. It will further be supported by a two-week refresher course that includes five full-length mock examinations, case studies from African industries, and interactive group sessions. Participants are also set to receive unlimited access to course materials beyond the training period.

The 15th cohort is designed for sustainability analysts, ESG officers, corporate communications teams, external auditors, EHS managers, investor relations professionals, NGO program staff, government officials, consultants, and students pursuing careers in sustainability. Organizations sponsoring team members benefit from group enrolment arrangements and a unified reporting capability across their sustainability functions.

Applications are being received on a rolling basis until the class is full. The application form can be accessed via

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Impact Africa Consulting Limited.

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About Impact Africa Consulting Limited:

Impact Africa Consulting Limited is a leading development consulting firm headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with regional offices in Lusaka, Abidjan, and Dakar. The firm specializes in sustainability and climate advisory, organizational capacity building, Enterprise support services, social sector and private sector development, Impact assessment and M&E and operates as a certified GRI training partner across Africa. The organization also offers a growing portfolio of professional development programs in sustainability, governance, health security, resource mobilization, and now the FSA® Credential preparation course, equipping financial professionals to integrate sustainability considerations into financial analysis

Impact Africa's GRI training program has produced over 350 certified sustainability practitioners in sectors including financial services, manufacturing, floriculture, legal services, infrastructure, public sector, marketing, PR/communications and development, making it the most operationally diverse GRI training program in Africa.