Argentina Votes Today On Opening Glaciers To Mining

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Argentina's Chamber of Deputies votes Wednesday on reforming the Glacier Law to redefine protected periglacial zones and transfer enforcement to provinces - effectively opening Andean areas near ice reserves to mining exploration

- The government has 130–134 votes lined up to pass the bill, which already cleared the Senate on February 26, with backing from La Libertad Avanza, PRO, UCR, and mining-province lawmakers

- At stake is a mining pipeline worth up to $40 billion by 2035, including First Quantum's $4.2 billion Taca-Taca copper project and Posco's new lithium investments - opposed by environmental groups, scientists, and small farmers who depend on glacial water

The Argentina glacier law mining debate reaches its climax today as the Chamber of Deputies convenes a special session at 3pm Buenos Aires time to vote on one of the most consequential environmental reforms of the Milei presidency - a bill that would redraw the boundary between conservation and extraction across the Andes, La Nación, Infobae, and El Cronista reported.

The reform, which the Senate approved on February 26, changes the 2010 Glacier Protection Law by narrowing the definition of which periglacial environments - the rocky, permafrost-rich zones surrounding ice formations - qualify as protected. Under the current law, all glaciers and periglacial areas are shielded from mining, hydrocarbon extraction, and industrial activity. The new version would require only "strategically significant" water reserves to be protected, with provinces - not the federal government - deciding which areas qualify. In practice, this opens vast stretches of the Andean cordillera to exploration.

The Money Behind the Vote

The investment pipeline waiting on this vote is enormous. During Argentina Week in New York last month, Canadian miner First Quantum confirmed plans to proceed with Taca-Taca, a copper deposit in Salta considered among the world's ten largest undeveloped projects, with an initial investment of $4.2 billion and capacity for 40 million tonnes annually. South Korean conglomerate Posco announced new lithium investments in Salta and Catamarca under the RIGI incentive regime. McEwen's Los Azules copper project in San Juan, already approved under RIGI, targets $1.1 billion in annual exports by 2029. Economy Minister Luis Caputo has projected that mining and energy exports could reach $75 billion by 2035, with mining contributing $31 billion - up from a record $6 billion in 2025.

The geopolitical dimension adds urgency. Washington is actively courting Argentina's lithium and copper as part of a strategy to reduce dependence on Chinese-controlled supply chains. Yet 73% of Argentina 's lithium production currently ships to China, and Chinese firms including Zijin and Ganfeng are deeply embedded in the northwest lithium belt. The glacier reform is not just an environmental question - it is a critical minerals question with implications for the US-China competition playing out across the Andes.

What the Opposition Says

Environmental groups, scientists, and agricultural producers have mounted fierce resistance. Greenpeace activists were arrested at the Senate building during the February vote. The Argentine Institute of Glaciology says it was not consulted on the technical definitions. Small farmers, winemakers, and bottled water companies in provinces like San Juan and Mendoza argue that glacial meltwater sustains their livelihoods and that delegating protection to mining-friendly provincial governments is a conflict of interest.

Unión por la Patria and Provincias Unidas presented opposition dictámenes, and protests are planned outside Congress during today's session. The opposition also targeted the government's Mining Secretary, Luis Lucero, demanding his recusal from the process after it emerged he previously served as a lawyer for more than ten mining companies - a fact Coalición Cívica deputy Maximiliano Ferraro called an unacceptable conflict of interest. The government counters that the current law defines periglacial zones too broadly, creating regulatory uncertainty that deters investment, and that the mining sector's record $6 billion in 2025 exports demonstrates the economic cost of maintaining restrictions.

The Vote Math

La Libertad Avanza controls 94 votes in the lower house and has assembled a coalition with PRO, UCR allies, and provincial bloc lawmakers that parliamentary sources estimate at 130 to 134 - comfortably above the 129 needed for quorum and passage. The committee dictamen passed 37 to 66 on Tuesday. Catamarca's newly installed mining commission chair, Fernanda Ávila, told El Cronista that the reform clarifies definitions that have been ambiguous since the original 2010 law, calling the approach "incremental" rather than revolutionary.

If the bill passes unamended - which the government expects - it becomes law immediately, since the Senate has already approved the identical text. Any amendments would send it back to the upper chamber. For a government dealing with the Adorni property scandal and persistent questions about the pace of its reform agenda, the glacier vote offers a clean legislative win - and for mining investors, it removes the last major regulatory barrier between billions in capital and the Andean rock.