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Blackline Safety Corp.

Blackline Safety Corp.


2026-04-08 03:11:35
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - Blackline Safety Corp.: Has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with an affiliate of Francisco Partners Management, L.P. pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company for up to $9.50 per share. Blackline Safety Corp. shares T are trading up $1.84 at $8.95.

MENAFN08042026000212011056ID1110959306



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