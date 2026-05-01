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Russian Military Loses Another 1,420 Troops In War Against Ukraine

Russian Military Loses Another 1,420 Troops In War Against Ukraine


2026-05-01 02:10:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As of May 1, Ukrainian defenders had already destroyed 11,903 (+2) enemy tanks, 24,496 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 41,044 (+100) artillery systems, 1,757 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,357 (+1) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 352 (+0) helicopters, 265,284 (+1,924) tactical-level drones, 4,579 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 93,009 (+403) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,150 (+2) units of specialized equipment belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

Read also: Russia's air defense already experiences missile shortage - Syrskyi

Data verification is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, 109 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops on April 30.

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UkrinForm

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