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Russian Forces Launch Nearly 20 Overnight Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region, One Wounded

Russian Forces Launch Nearly 20 Overnight Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region, One Wounded


2026-05-01 02:10:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, on Telegram as of the morning of May 1, according to Ukrinform.

Kryvyi Rih, in particular, came under enemy fire. The attack damaged infrastructure there and injured one person.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the invaders struck the Dubovyky and Petropavlivka communities-a garage and a car were on fire, and private homes were damaged.

Read also: Enemy launches drone attack on Kharkiv

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka came under enemy fire-a private home caught fire, and infrastructure, a gas station, an administrative building, and buses were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times throughout the day on April 30. The Nikopol, Synelnykivskyi, and Dnipro districts, including the regional capital, were under enemy attack.

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UkrinForm

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