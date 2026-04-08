MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QCAD Digital Trust Announces Filing of Prospectus Amendment (Accessible through SEDAR+)

April 08, 2026 3:08 PM EDT | Source: Stablecorp / QCAD Digital Trust

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - QCAD Digital Trust, acting through Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. (" Stablecorp "), a pioneering Canadian digital asset infrastructure company and the servicer of QCAD Digital Trust (collectively, " QCDT "), announced today that QCDT has filed prospectus amendment No. 1 dated April 6, 2026 (the " Prospectus Amendment ") to the prospectus of QCDT dated December 21, 2025, pursuant to which the QCAD digital token (" QCAD ") is offered (the " Prospectus ").

Further to the press release dated February 3, 2026, QCDT has entered into a custodial services agreement with VersaBank, a Schedule I bank under the Bank Act (Canada), pursuant to which VersaBank will act as a custodian of the assets held by QCDT in connection with the QCAD program (the " Reserve Assets "). As a result, QCDT and Tetra Trust Company have mutually agreed to terminate the custodial services agreement dated May 1, 2025 between QCDT and Tetra Trust Company.

In addition, Julie Paterson and Alex McDougall have stepped down from their respective officer and director positions with Stablecorp. In their place, Torstein Braaten has been appointed Chief Compliance Officer of Stablecorp, Ahad Ahmed has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Stablecorp, and Jean Desgagne and Ross McKee have been elected to the board of directors of Stablecorp.

For further information, see the Prospectus Amendment, which can be found on Stablecorp's website ( ) and under QCAD Digital Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at . Access to the Prospectus Amendment is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and the Prospectus Amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Stablecorp by providing Stablecorp with an email address or address, as applicable.

About the QCAD Digital Trust and Stablecorp

QCAD Digital Trust is an Ontario trust that holds the Reserve Assets on behalf of holders of QCAD. Stablecorp is one of Canada's leading digital asset infrastructure companies, focused on building professional-grade blockchain solutions. In partnership with industry leaders, Stablecorp creates refined, scalable and compliant products, such as QCAD, that serve as the foundation for the next generation of financial services. Further information about QCAD, including the Reserve Assets and the terms and conditions associated with the QCAD program, can be found on Stablecorp's website () and under QCAD Digital Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Media Contact

Kesem Frank, CEO of Stablecorp

..., 647-931-4922

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as Stablecorp's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management of Stablecorp. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Stablecorp / QCAD Digital Trust