Gujarat To Release 16 MCFT Water From Lakhanka Dam For Bhavnagar Villages

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 6 (IANS) The Gujarat government has decided to release 16 million cubic feet (MCFT) of water from Lakhanka Dam in Bhavnagar district to address water scarcity faced by farmers and villagers during the summer season.

The decision was made on Tuesday following a representation made to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The decision will enable the filling of check dams in the downstream villages of Adhewada and Malanka, with officials indicating that it is expected to provide relief to local agriculture and animal husbandry by improving water availability in the region.

The issue was brought to the attention of Minister Jitu Vaghani by Bhavnagar Diamond Association President Bharatbhai Maniya (Talwar), who highlighted the difficulties faced by residents due to water shortages.

Taking note of the matter, Minister Vaghani raised it with the Chief Minister and Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel, urging an immediate and appropriate intervention.

Responding to the representation, the state's Narmada and Water Resources Department approved the release of water from Lakhanka Dam.

The move is intended to replenish local water bodies and support communities that experience seasonal declines in water levels.

Minister Vaghani said, "Water will be released through the dam gates to fill the check dams in the downstream villages of Adhewada and Malanka, which will greatly benefit local agriculture and animal husbandry."

He added that the decision would help raise water levels in areas that face shortages during the intense summer and provide significant relief to residents.

Expressing gratitude, Minister Vaghani said the decision reflected a positive approach by the Chief Minister towards addressing public concerns.

He conveyed thanks on behalf of farmers and villagers of Bhavnagar for what he described as a public welfare measure.

The decision has been welcomed in rural areas of the district, where water scarcity remains a recurring concern during the summer months.