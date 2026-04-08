Loss Of Ukraine Means End For Europe Lithuanian Colonel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Colonel Linas Idzelis, commander of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union, stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"This is a new type of war because in the past, we had economical wars, ideological wars, against fascism against communism, and this is now a holy war, a war of survival. If we lose Ukraine, there's going to be end of story for Europe," Idzelis said.

In his view, if Russia achieves a military victory, "What's left of Ukrainians would be forcefully drafted into the Russian military and that force would proceed to Europe, which would entail disastrous scenarios."

That is why, he emphasized, it is so important for Europe to support Ukraine now.

Regarding how Lithuanians perceive the threat of war, the colonel explained that the Russian threat is nothing new to them.

"All the time feel that we live close to a volcano," Idzelis said.

He also stressed that Lithuania is a nation of warriors that has repeatedly contributed to the defense of Europe, including in repelling the Mongol-Tatar hordes.

"One day the horde might show up again, I mean the Russians, who are now fighting with Ukrainians," he added.

According to Idzelis, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and Russia's attacks on Chechnya and Georgia, "it was clear that Ukraine would be next, and then the fourth target would be the Baltic States."

"That's why lots of Lithuanians are so keen to help Ukrainians, donating, transferring different kinds of equipment," he said, adding that European countries without experience confronting the Russian threat do not fully understand how dangerous Russia is.

Absence of conscription poses threat to EU's defense capabilities, says Lithuanian colonel

"Russians have a long-term strategy, they know what they want to achieve in the long run. I see that China also has a strategy, and also the United States is also exploring its own new strategy because the old world has already collapsed. Meanwhile, I don't see any long-term strategy in Europe, which makes the current historical period very dangerous for the continent," Idzelis concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, amid Kremlin threats toward the Baltic states, accusing them of allegedly allowing Ukraine to use their airspace for strikes on Russia, the European Commission reminded that an attack on any EU member would be considered an attack on the entire European Union.