Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Size To Reach USD 1.60 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Rodent Infestations And Regulatory Compliance

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Explore the agriculture drones market (2025–2030) with Mordor Intelligence. Get in-depth insights on market size, share, revenue, segments, key drivers, latest trends, and growth opportunities shaping the future of sustainable construction.

The anticoagulant rodenticides market continues to show steady demand across agricultural and storage applications. According to Mordor Intelligence, the anticoagulant rodenticides market size was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2025 and is estimated at USD 1.27 billion in 2026, with the market projected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The anticoagulant rodenticides market is growing steadily due to rising rodent infestations, stricter food safety standards, and increasing demand for effective pest control in agriculture and storage. Key anticoagulant rodenticide market trends include the shift toward second-generation products, adoption of monitoring systems, and growing use of professional pest control services. The anticoagulant rodenticides industry is also supported by strong demand from cereals and grains storage. With major players like BASF, bayer AG, Syngenta, UPL, and De Sangosse focusing on better formulations and compliance, the anticoagulant rodenticides market share remains competitive, and the overall anticoagulant rodenticides market forecast indicates steady anticoagulant rodenticides market growth.

Key Trends in the Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market

Rising Rodent Population Across Regions

One of the most important anticoagulant rodenticides market trends is the increase in rodent activity in both urban and agricultural areas. Changing climate conditions, including warmer winters and longer growing seasons, are allowing rodents to breed more frequently. This has increased the need for year-round pest management, especially in grain-producing regions.

Stricter Food Safety and Compliance Requirements

Governments and regulatory bodies are placing greater emphasis on food safety and biosecurity. Grain storage facilities and exporters must meet strict standards to prevent contamination. This has increased the adoption of anticoagulant rodenticides that meet compliance requirements, supporting the overall anticoagulant rodenticides market growth.

Shift Toward Second-Generation Rodenticides

The decline in effectiveness of first-generation products due to resistance is encouraging users to switch to second-generation anticoagulants. These products offer better control against resistant rodent populations, which is helping increase their share within the anticoagulant rodenticides market.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Segmentation

By Type



First-Generation Anticoagulants Second-Generation Anticoagulants

By Formulation



Pellets

Blocks

Powders Liquids

By Application



Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables Warehouses and Storage Facilities

By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales

Agrochemical Retailers Online Platforms

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market



BASF

Bayer AG

Syngenta

UPL De Sangosse

Conclusion

The anticoagulant rodenticides market forecast remains positive as demand continues to be driven by the need for effective pest control in agriculture and storage environments. Increasing awareness about food safety, along with stricter regulations, is encouraging the use of reliable and compliant rodent control solutions.

Overall, the anticoagulant rodenticides market size is expected to expand steadily, supported by practical demand across agriculture, storage, and commercial sectors. The anticoagulant rodenticides market share will continue to be influenced by product effectiveness, regulatory alignment, and the ability of companies to meet evolving customer needs.

Industry Related Reports:

Rodenticides Market - The rodenticides market is projected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2025 to USD 6.29 billion in 2026, reaching USD 7.94 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.78%. Growth is driven by increasing rodent infestations, stricter food safety regulations, and rising demand for pest control in agriculture and urban environments.

Fungicide Market - The fungicide market is expected to expand from USD 17.21 billion in 2025 to USD 17.85 billion in 2026, reaching USD 21.43 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.7%. Growth is supported by rising crop protection needs, increasing fungal disease outbreaks, and higher adoption of advanced agricultural practices.

North America Fungicide Market - The North America fungicide market is estimated at USD 2.29 billion in 2026, growing from USD 2.20 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 2.81 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.13%. Growth is driven by strong agricultural output, increasing focus on crop yield quality, and widespread adoption of fungicides across major farming regions.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.