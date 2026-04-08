Affordable 2026 Yellowcard Concert Tickets Promo Code CITY10 Savings At Capitalcitytickets

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"Get affordable 2026 Yellowcard concert tickets with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets! Catch the Up Up Down Down Tour with New Found Glory in Atlanta, Hollywood FL, Chicago, Denver, and more. Save big on pop-punk anthems and violin-driven energy!"Get affordable 2026 Yellowcard concert tickets with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets. The pop-punk icons return with their high-energy Up Up Down Down Tour featuring special guests New Found Glory and Plain White T's. Apply CITY10 at checkout for extra savings on floor, VIP, and budget seats. Secure your affordable Yellowcard 2026 tickets today before prices rise and sing along to massive hits like“Ocean Avenue,”“Only One,” and“Way Away” live!

Pop-punk favorites Yellowcard are hitting the road in 2026 with their high-energy Up Up Down Down Tour, supporting their recent album Better Days. The Jacksonville band brings their signature violin-driven sound, anthemic choruses, and nostalgic hits to arenas and amphitheaters across North America, joined by special guests New Found Glory and Plain White T's on many dates.

Searching for affordable 2026 Yellowcard tickets? CapitalCityTickets offers competitive prices on floor seats, lower-level, VIP packages, and budget-friendly options. Save even more by applying promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant extra discounts on top of already low rates.

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Affordable pricing - Often lower than major platforms with transparent fees.

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Don't miss the chance to sing along to Yellowcard's iconic hits live. Get affordable 2026 Yellowcard tickets with CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets today!

Yellowcard Up Up Down Down Tour 2026 Dates

Here are key confirmed 2026 Yellowcard tour dates (subject to change - always verify on CapitalCityTickets):

May 2026 Highlights:



May 6, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 8, 2026 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 10, 2026 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Daytona International Speedway (Welcome to Rockville Festival)

May 13, 2026 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

May 15, 2026 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium (Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival)

May 16, 2026 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Outdoors

May 17, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live

May 19, 2026 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove – Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel

May 20, 2026 – Denver, CO @ JUNKYARD

May 21, 2026 – Sandy, UT @ The Plaza at America First Field

May 23, 2026 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

May 24, 2026 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Additional stops include Las Vegas, Houston, New York, Boston (June 17), and more through mid-June and into September.

For the full list of Yellowcard 2026 tour dates, visit CapitalCityTickets.

Yellowcard Biggest Hit Singles – FAQ

What are Yellowcard's most popular hit singles? Yellowcard's biggest hits include:



Ocean Avenue - Their signature anthem and highest-charting single (Platinum-certified).

Only One - Emotional fan favorite (Gold-certified).

Way Away - High-energy pop-punk classic.

Breathing - Powerful ballad with soaring violin.

Lights and Sounds, Rough Landing, Holly - From their mid-career albums. Other favorites like“Believe,”“Holly Wood Died,” and newer tracks from Better Days.

Will Yellowcard perform their hit singles on the 2026 Up Up Down Down Tour? Yes! Expect a career-spanning setlist packed with classics like“Ocean Avenue,”“Only One,” and“Way Away,” plus fresh material from Better Days. The shows deliver high-energy pop-punk with the band's trademark violin.

What makes a Yellowcard concert special? Yellowcard blends catchy pop-punk hooks, emotional depth, and standout violin melodies for a unique live experience. The Up Up Down Down Tour with New Found Glory and Plain White T's promises nostalgic sing-alongs and non-stop energy.

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