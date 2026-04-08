Drug Discovery Services Market To Reach $27.23 Billion By 2030 As Outsourcing And Biologics Innovation Accelerate R&D Efficiency

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Drug Discovery Services Market by Process (Target Validation, Hit-to-Lead, Lead Optimization), Type (Chemistry, Biology), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Infectious, CVD), Drug Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), End User - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, the latest report,“ Drug Discovery Services Market by Process (Target Validation, Hit-to-Lead, Lead Optimization), Type (Chemistry, Biology), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Infectious, CVD), Drug Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), End User – Global Forecast to 2030,” the market is projected to grow from USD 16.36 billion in 2025 to USD 27.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%.

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64 Figures 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Drug Discovery Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

What is driving the rapid expansion of the drug discovery services market, and why is it critical for decision-makers now?

The increasing complexity and cost of in-house drug development are prompting pharmaceutical companies to shift toward outsourced service models. At the same time, growing investments in R&D, particularly for rare diseases and orphan drugs, are expanding the demand for specialized discovery services.

How are industry dynamics reshaping the outsourcing landscape? The growing R&D pipeline across pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is necessitating increased outsourcing of analytical testing and early-stage discovery processes. Technological advancements, the emergence of novel drug discovery approaches, and the impact of patent expirations are further accelerating the need for agile and scalable service providers.

Who stands to benefit the most from these shifts? Contract research organizations (CROs) and specialized service providers are increasingly positioned as strategic partners, enabling faster time-to-market and improved research outcomes. This evolution is driving long-term collaborations and reshaping competitive dynamics within the industry.

Segment Insights:

Why does the chemistry services segment dominate the market? In 2024, chemistry services accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery services market. This dominance is driven by the adoption of advanced technologies such as combinatorial chemistry and structure-based drug design, which are critical for identifying and optimizing drug candidates. Additionally, the increasing demand for safe, effective, and high-quality drugs continues to support the growth of analytical chemistry services.

What is fueling the rapid growth of biologics? The biologics segment is the fastest-growing within the drug type category. How is this segment evolving? Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on biologics for a wide range of therapeutic areas, driven by their high specificity and clinical effectiveness. However, the complexity, high development costs, and manufacturing challenges associated with biologics are prompting companies to outsource discovery and development activities to specialized service providers.

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Regional Insights:

Where are the most significant growth opportunities emerging? While North America currently dominates the market due to its well-established CRO ecosystem, strong R&D investments, and robust biologics pipeline, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. What is driving this regional momentum? Rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, increasing number of CROs, and relatively flexible regulatory environments in several APAC countries are attracting global outsourcing activities.

Top Key players

Who are the key players shaping the competitive landscape? Leading companies such as Charles River Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WuXi AppTec, Pharmaron, and Labcorp are actively expanding their service portfolios, investing in advanced technologies, and forming strategic partnerships to strengthen their global presence.

How will the market evolve in the coming years? As drug development becomes increasingly data-driven and complex, companies that offer integrated, end-to-end discovery services and leverage advanced technologies such as AI and high-throughput screening will gain a competitive advantage.

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