Gary A. Nilsen's Flashback Now Available: A Gripping Journey Of Time Travel And Historical Mystery

Flashback, the latest novel from Gary A. Nilsen, is now available to readers. Released on March 09, 2026. This compelling new thriller offers an exciting blend of history, time travel, and suspense.

In Flashback, Dr. Victoria Heath, an archaeologist, discovers a modern artifact deep within an ancient shipwreck in the Red Sea. This unexpected find leads her to Dr. Jack Carter, a professor of ancient history. Together, they uncover a web of intrigue, raising questions about the intersection of time, memory, and the powerful forces at play throughout history. As the mystery unfolds, readers are taken on a thrilling journey where the boundaries between past and present begin to blur.

Fans of Nilsen's previous works, such as the Tales of Alfheim series, will find Flashback to be another expertly crafted novel with a unique narrative that explores the complexities of history and science. The novel's plot invites readers to consider the potential consequences of tampering with the past, all while delivering a page-turning story full of twists and discoveries.

The novel's protagonists, Dr. Jack Carter and Dr. Victoria Heath, whose determination to uncover the truth drives the narrative forward. As they delve deeper into a clandestine government program, their journey brings them face-to-face with a greater conspiracy that raises important ethical questions about the manipulation of time.

Flashback has already sparked conversations among readers who appreciate the novel's careful blend of historical depth with speculative fiction. The richly detailed setting, from the Red Sea to modern-day locations, adds a layer of authenticity to the speculative elements. This story of discovery, history, and human curiosity continues to resonate with anyone who has ever wondered about the hidden forces shaping our world.

Gary A. Nilsen, known for his imaginative storytelling and his ability to weave historical context into gripping narratives, once again delivers a tale that keeps readers engaged until the very last page. Flashback marks a notable addition to his body of work, showcasing his versatility in blending real-world history with the speculative possibilities of time travel.

Flashback is now available at major retailers and online platforms. For readers looking for an intelligent, thought-provoking thriller with unexpected turns and compelling characters, Flashback offers a gripping read that is not to be missed.

About the Author:

Gary A. Nilsen is an author of historical, young adult, and speculative fiction. His previous works, including the Tales of Alfheim series, have earned recognition for their intricate plots and strong character development. With Flashback, Nilsen continues to explore complex themes of history, memory, and the possibilities of time travel.