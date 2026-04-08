Omatic Releases Fourth Annual Nonprofit Technology Ecosystem Trends Report, Uncovers A Sector Drowning In Data-And The Struggle To Trust It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey of 800+ Nonprofit Professionals Finds Growing Tech Stacks, an AI Readiness Gap, and New Era of Data-Driven Fundraising

Mt. Pleasant, SC, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omatic, the leading data integration platform purpose-built for nonprofits, released its fourth annual Nonprofit Technology Ecosystem Trends Report. Based on responses from more than 800 nonprofit professionals across healthcare, higher education, family and human services, arts and culture, and more, the report digs into a sector in the midst of a major technological transformation and examines the data challenges that transformation creates.







Omatic's 2026 Nonprofit Technology Ecosystem Trends Report

A Sector Continuing to Invest in Technology

Nonprofit technology investment is accelerating. Organizations are using more technology than ever, but more tools don't always lead to better results. Ninety percent of respondents now operate three or more core technology applications; 80% run four or more, and 70% are managing five or more platforms simultaneously, up from 62% in 2025. Nearly 57% of organizations plan to add or change at least one platform in the next twelve months, up from 42% the year prior. More tools are coming. The question is whether they'll work together.

The report tracks adoption across ten nonprofit verticals, revealing how complex tech stacks have become. Cause and Cure organizations lead the sector with an average of 8.5 core applications, followed by Family and Human Services at 7.1 and Healthcare at 6.2.

"Nonprofits don't have a technology problem; they have a trust problem. Every tool they add raises the stakes on whether their data is telling the truth. The organizations pulling ahead are the ones who've made data trustworthiness a strategy, not an afterthought," said Erin Stender, Chief Marketing Officer at Omatic. "Investment in technology alone isn't enough. Without a strategy for connecting those tools and keeping data trustworthy, a growing tech stack risks creating more problems than it solves."

Half of Nonprofit Professionals Use AI. Almost None Have a Plan for It.

Half of nonprofit professionals are using AI for everything from email segmentation and donation amount suggestions to advanced prospect researching and predicting giving behavior. But only 5% work at an organization with a real plan for AI, and that gap matters more than it might seem. When AI runs on untrustworthy data, it doesn't just underperform; rather, it scales errors. AI is only as good as the data behind it, and messy data means missed opportunities for leveraging insights-or worse-misplacing trust by acting on incorrect information.

Fundraising Is Evolving Beyond Traditional Methods

Twenty-five percent of organizations are now using ecommerce as part of their fundraising strategy, up from 16% in 2025. By selling branded merchandise, memberships, and experiences through platforms like Shopify, nonprofits are building predictable, unrestricted revenue that grants and annual campaigns cannot guarantee. Monthly recurring revenue from nonprofit ecommerce jumped 5% year over year, according to Shopify.

Download the Full Report

For nonprofits navigating a rapidly changing technology landscape, the 2026 Nonprofit Technology Ecosystem Trends Report provides detailed findings by vertical, expert perspectives from Omatic's technology partners, including Blackbaud, Virtuous, Fundraise Up, GoFundMe Pro, Emma, and Tiltify, and practical recommendations for building a data management strategy that works.

Download the full report at .

About Omatic Software

Omatic is the leading integration and data management platform purpose-built for nonprofits. For more than 20 years, Omatic has helped thousands of organizations unify their systems and trust their data, giving every team the confidence to focus on what matters most: their mission. Learn more at

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