UAE Rolls Out Automatic Degree Recognition For 38 Universities Under Zero Bureaucracy Drive

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has expanded its automatic degree recognition system to cover 38 universities across the country, allowing graduates to have their qualifications instantly recognised without submitting applications.

Five additional institutions have been added to the initiative, which enables real-time recognition through an integrated digital system - a move aimed at cutting red tape and speeding up access to jobs and postgraduate education.

Under the system, degrees issued by accredited UAE-based universities are automatically recognised upon graduation. Students no longer need to apply for equivalency certificates, with verification available through an official QR code confirming the qualification's status.

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The initiative forms part of the government's wider“Zero Government Bureaucracy” programme, designed to streamline public services, reduce processing times, and improve user experience across sectors.

Officials said the service allows graduates to transition more quickly into employment or further studies by removing administrative delays that previously required manual applications and approvals.

The expanded list includes major institutions such as Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, American University of Sharjah and University of Sharjah, alongside specialised and international campuses operating in the country.

Other institutions covered include Abu Dhabi University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and University of Wollongong in Dubai.

The Ministry said the system builds on earlier phases of the service, with plans to onboard more higher education institutions in the future.

In addition to automatic recognition for local degrees, MoHESR continues to offer digital services for qualifications obtained abroad, including online verification and issuance of recognition certificates - reducing the need for in-person processing while ensuring data accuracy and accessibility for authorities.

The latest move reflects the UAE's broader push to digitise government services and strengthen its higher education ecosystem as part of its transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

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