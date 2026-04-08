India Urges Citizens To Leave Iran Despite Ceasefire Announcement

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued an urgent advisory asking its nationals to leave Iran without delay, as the security situation remains uncertain despite the two-week ceasefire that has been announced.

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In a post on X, the embassy asked its citizens to leave using the routes suggested by the mission.“In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested,” it said.

“It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.”

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India's Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that over 1,700 Indians had left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the war.

According to the government, there were almost 10,000 Indians including students, business persons, workers, seafarers and fishermen in Iran before the February 28 attacks on the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said there were around 2,000 students from the state in Iran before the outbreak of the war on February 28.

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