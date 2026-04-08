NYC Construction Accident Attorney Jonathan C. Reiter Urges Contractors To Treat Spring Ramp-Up As A Wake-Up Call On Worker Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran New York City construction accident lawyer warns that corner-cutting on fall protection and Scaffold Law 240 compliance is still driving preventable injuries across the five boroughs.

NEW YORK, NY, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As New York City's construction season accelerates into its busiest months, Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm is urging general contractors, site supervisors, and building owners to use the weeks leading into OSHA's annual National Safety Stand-Down as a hard reset on worker safety. Reiter, who has represented injured construction workers in New York for decades, says the same preventable failures he saw ten years ago are still showing up in case files today.

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"Every spring the work speeds up, the crews get stretched thin, and the shortcuts start," Reiter said. "Missing guardrails, uninspected scaffolds, fall arrest systems that were never actually tied off, workers put on jobs they were not trained for. These are not freak accidents. They are choices somebody made on a Monday morning."

The three failures that keep showing up

Based on the firm's ongoing caseload, Reiter points to three recurring breakdowns on NYC jobsites:

Falls from elevation remain the leading cause of construction fatalities in New York City. Reiter says many of these cases trace back to harnesses that were issued but never anchored, or scaffolds that were modified mid-shift without re-inspection.Local Law 196 requires most NYC construction workers to complete a minimum number of Site Safety Training hours. Reiter says his firm continues to see workers placed on active sites with expired cards, borrowed cards, or training that was rushed through non-compliant providers.New York Labor Law Section 240, often called the Scaffold Law, places strict responsibility on owners and contractors for gravity-related injuries. Reiter says too many workers still assume workers' compensation is their only option and never learn they have a separate claim against the contractor or owner.

What injured workers should know

Reiter emphasizes that injured construction workers in New York City have rights that go well beyond a workers' compensation check. Under Labor Law 240 and 241, workers hurt in falls, scaffold collapses, falling object strikes, and similar gravity-related incidents may be entitled to full damages from a third party, including lost earnings, pain and suffering, and future medical care.

"Workers' comp will pay some of your medical bills and a fraction of your wages," Reiter said. "It will not make your family whole if you cannot go back to the trade. That is what the Scaffold Law exists for, and that is the conversation we want more workers having before they sign anything."

About Jonathan C. Reiter - is a New York City personal injury law firm focused on construction accident, scaffold fall, and serious injury cases across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. The firm represents ironworkers, carpenters, laborers, electricians, and other trades injured on NYC job sites.

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Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC







Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm PLLC



Manhattan Office: Empire State Building, 350 Fifth Avenue, Suite 6400, New York, NY 10118

Bronx Office: 901 Sheridan Avenue, New York, NY 10451

Phone: (212) 736-0979

Bronx Phone: (718) 590-4009

Prior results cannot and do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future case. Recoveries always depend upon the facts and circumstances of each case, the injuries suffered, damages incurred, and the responsibility of those involved.

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NYC Construction Accident Attorney Jonathan C. Reiter