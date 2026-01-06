403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:30 AM EST - ACT Energy Technologies Ltd.: Announced that on January 5, it acquired all the assets of Stryker Energy Directional Services, LLC for total consideration of USD$24.2 million (approximately CAD$34 million. The purchase price consisted of USD$12.5 million in cash, a USD$6.7 million promissory note, and USD$5.0 million in ACT common shares. ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $4.89.
