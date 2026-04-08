Record Number Of Women To Compete At Patrouille Des Glaciers Ski Race

Teams will compete on two routes between April 13 and 19. The shorter Patrouille des Glaciers (PdG) course runs from Arolla to Verbier, covering 29.6 kilometres with 2,200 metres of ascent. The longer route stretches from Zermatt to Verbier, spanning 57.5 kilometres and almost 4,400 metres of ascent.

+ Swiss Patrouille des Glaciers ski race re-opens registrationsExternal link

Speaking at a media briefing in Arolla on Wednesday, the PdG commander, Brigadier Yves Charrière, said he was especially pleased by the record number of women taking part. A total of 112 all‐female patrols will be on the start line. Organisers also say participation is continuing to rise among mixed and military teams.

Two former Patrouille des Glaciers winners will line up on the long course this year: Olympic champion Marianne Fatton and overall World Cup winner Rémi Bonnet. They will be joined by European Championship medallists Caroline Ulrich and Aurélien Gay, as well as Jon Kistler, an Olympic silver medallist in the mixed relay.

+ Iconic Swiss Patrouille des Glaciers ski race secures futureExternal link

The Patrouille des Glaciers has its origins in the border defence operations of the Second World War and was first held in 1943. The ski race, which takes place every two years, was originally designed to test the endurance and resilience of soldiers. Around 900 military personnel will be involved in organising this year's event.

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