Brazil's Chicken Exports To Middle East Drop 18.5%

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian exports of chicken meat to the Middle East fell 18.5% in March compared to February this year, according to an analysis released by the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) on Wednesday (8), taking into account the effects of the war in the region and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The comparison was made against a month still unaffected by the conflict, which began on February 28.

The Strait of Hormuz, located in the Gulf Sea and blocked to most vessels, is the only maritime access to the world for countries in the region such as Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq, and the main one for the United Arab Emirates. On Wednesday, following a truce announced by the United States in the war that the country and Israel are waging with Iran, a large volume of vessels was returning to transit through the area.

“Despite the comparative decline recorded in the Middle East, the significant volumes demonstrate that export flows continue to reach the region through alternative routes. More than 100,000 tonnes were shipped to markets in the region in March, with over 45,000 tonnes destined for countries directly impacted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” said ABPA president Ricardo Santin. According to him, facilitation efforts carried out by Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and by the sector have been effective, ensuring food supply to areas affected by the war.

According to the ABPA president, in other markets demand continues to grow, especially in key destinations in Asia. As a result, overall Brazilian chicken meat exports rose 6% in March compared to the same month of 2025, reaching 504,300 tonnes. Revenue for the month was a record at US$ 944.7 million, up 6.2% from the same period in 2025.

ABPA reports that China has resumed import levels seen before May 2025, when an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza occurred in Brazil's commercial production, an issue that has already been overcome. China purchased 51,800 tonnes in March, a volume 11.6% higher than in the same month of 2025. Among the top five destinations for Brazilian chicken exports, sales also increased to Japan, South Africa and the European Union.

Saudi Arabia, located in the Middle East and ranking as the third-largest buyer on the list, imported 38,700 tonnes of Brazilian chicken in March, down 5.3% compared to the same month of 2025. The Arab country also has major ports in the Gulf Sea, but it also has access to the Red Sea, where the Port of Jeddah is located, among other cargo entry points.

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Translated by AI

©Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via AFP

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