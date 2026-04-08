Miningnewsbreaks Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) Identifies Magnetic Anomaly At Garrow REE Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp.and may include paid advertising.

Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) has completed a 463.7 line-kilometre airborne magnetic survey at its Garrow rare earth element project in eastern Ontario, identifying a broad magnetic anomaly coincident with elevated total rare earth element values from Ontario Geological Survey lake sediment data, providing a key target for follow-up exploration as the company advances its data-driven strategy across its Ontario asset portfolio.

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About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth and critical metals exploration company building a portfolio of district-scale opportunities across the Americas. The Company's asset base includes the Mantle project in British Columbia, the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario, the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario, the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado, USA, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high- conviction, first-mover exploration targets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMETF are available in the company's newsroom at

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