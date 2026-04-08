Networknewsbreaks Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Positioned At Center Of Energy Independence Push Amid Global Supply Risks

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Editorial coverage underscores geopolitical urgency and strategic role of Jameson Land Basin development

Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND) is featured in a recent NetworkNewsWire editorial examining how renewed geopolitical instability and disruptions around key chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz are reinforcing the fragility of global energy supply chains. The editorial highlights growing urgency among U.S. and European policymakers to diversify supply and strengthen domestic production, positioning Greenland Energy's exploration efforts in the Jameson Land Basin within the broader push toward long-term energy independence.

According to the NetworkNewsWire coverage, the Jameson Land Basin is estimated to hold up to 13 billion barrels of oil potential, underscoring its significance as a large-scale, underexplored resource. With recent developments including secured drilling capacity and plans to drill key wells, Greenland Energy is advancing toward unlocking this potential while maintaining financial flexibility. The editorial notes that as major discoveries become increasingly rare, frontier exploration in stable regions such as Greenland is drawing heightened attention from investors and industry participants alike.

The editorial also highlights Greenland Energy alongside major industry players pursuing frontier exploration, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and BP PLC (NYSE: BP), underscoring a broader industry shift toward unlocking new energy supplies in stable jurisdictions as global demand and geopolitical risks continue to shape the energy landscape.

To view the full editorial, visit

About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company's newsroom at

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