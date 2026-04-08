“Hour And Hour” And The Qatar Cancer Society Strengthen Collaboration To Spread Health Awareness

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The“hour and hour” Program Under the slogan“Window of Hope,” the (Hour and Hour) program continues its community collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), as part of joint efforts aimed at spreading health awareness and promoting a culture of prevention and early detection of diseases, through awareness initiatives and educational activities targeting various segments of society. blade-->

This collaboration takes place under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Cancer Society, who emphasizes the importance of community partnerships in supporting health awareness efforts and consolidating the culture of early screening as one of the fundamental pillars of disease prevention, especially cancer. Both parties are working to organize events and health education sessions that highlight the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles based on physical activity and balanced nutrition, in addition to disseminating simplified medical knowledge about the importance of early detection and its role in improving treatment and recovery blade-->

In this context, social activist Tamani Al-Yafei, CEO of the“hour and hour '” Program, affirmed that the collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society stems from the program's community mission to enhance health awareness and encourage community members to take care of their health and undergo regular checkups. She pointed out that the program continues to launch ongoing awareness initiatives under the slogan“Window of Hope,” having organized four editions of these initiatives featuring distinctive events, including an inspirational discussion session within the“Pink October” activities titled“Inspiration Session” under the same slogan in October 2024, which focused on supporting patients and survivors and strengthening hope in the face of blade-->

She stated that an awareness event was organized on the occasion of World Cancer Day and Qatar National Sports Day in February 2025, titled“We Meet for Awareness” under the slogan“Window of Hope,” combining health education with promoting physical activity as one of the most important preventive elements. She added that in May 2025, the program continued its efforts through an awareness event marking Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month and the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, reaffirming the connection between physical health and sports activity in building a conscious and healthy society, under the same slogan. She explained that October 2025 witnessed the organization of the“Awareness and Technology” event under the slogan“Window of Hope,” which was distinguished by integrating technological innovation into disseminating health messages. Tamani Al-Yafei added that the launch of the initiative's slogan“Window of Hope” came as a contribution to supporting patients and survivors and spreading positive messages that reinforce a culture of hope and community solidarity in the face of illness, alongside highlighting the importance of sports and healthy lifestyles in disease prevention. The ongoing collaboration between the“hour and hour '” Program and the Qatar Cancer Society reflects the importance of integrating efforts between health institutions and community programs in spreading health awareness and promoting a culture of prevention, contributing to building a more aware society capable of facing health challenges. It is worth noting that His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Cancer Society, recently honored Tamani Al-Yafei, CEO of the“hour and hour'” Program, in recognition of her efforts in supporting community initiatives and enhancing health awareness culture, as well as her role in expanding the reach of educational messages targeting various segments of society. The honoring took place during the Qatar Cancer Society's annual ceremony to recognize partners and supporters, appreciating their vital role in supporting the Society's humanitarian mission, enhancing its efforts to spread awareness about cancer, empowering those living with it, and improving their quality of life.

hour and hour Qatar Cancer Society health awareness