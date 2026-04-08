ITS Earns Spot On CRN's 2026 Tech Elite 250 List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS) earned a place on CRN's Tech Elite 250 list for 2026. The annual list recognizes solution providers in the U.S. and Canada that have achieved top-tier status within partner programs at some of the IT industry's leading vendors and earned advanced technical certifications across key technology areas.

CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights solution providers with the highest partner levels and certifications from leading technology vendors, including AWS, Cisco, Dell, HPE, IBM, Intel, Nutanix, and Nvidia. The recognition reflects a company's continued investment in technical excellence and its ability to help clients navigate increasingly complex technology environments.

"Being part of CRN's 2026 Tech Elite 250 is a tremendous honor for our entire team," said Tom Andrulis, CEO of Intelligent Technical Solutions. "It's a reflection of the talent, dedication, and technical excellence our people bring every day, as well as the trust our clients place in us to protect and empower their businesses."

ITS continues to expand its capabilities across Managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, and related advisory services as more organizations look for support in securing and managing their technology.

The company says this recognition reinforces its commitment to helping small and midsize businesses improve performance, reduce risk, and make smarter technology decisions with confidence.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS)

Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS) is a national Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) delivering Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Managed IT to small and mid-market accounts as well as to regulated organizations across the United States. With a 24/7 in-house Security Operations Center (SOC), ITS provides continuous threat detection, incident response, and proactive risk management to protect critical systems and data.

By combining Managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and compliance expertise, ITS helps businesses reduce risk, meet regulatory requirements, and scale securely.

Learn more on the company website. Contact the ITS team at... and follow ITS on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube for updates.

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The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its media, events, consulting, education, and marketing services. Backed by more than 30 years of channel experience, The Channel Company connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users.

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